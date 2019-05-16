A closer look at Tiger Woods' 81 career victories
By: Todd Kelly |
May 16, 2019 11:30 am
Tiger Woods turned pro in 1996.
Since then, Woods has amassed 81 PGA Tour victories, including those 15 major championships.
Sam Snead is the all-time PGA Tour top winner with 82 victories.
Woods has won 15 majors, and has won each of them at least three times:
- Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2018)
- PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007)
- U.S. Open (2000, 2002, 2008)
- British Open (2000, 2005, 2006)
Here’s a look at each of Woods’ victories:
1996
No. 1: Las Vegas Invitational
Tiger Woods smiles after receiving a check and trophy for winning the Las Vegas Invitational on Oct. 6, 1996, at TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
