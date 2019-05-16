A closer look at Tiger Woods' 81 career victories

By: Todd Kelly | May 16, 2019 11:30 am

Tiger Woods turned pro in 1996.

Since then, Woods has amassed 81 PGA Tour victories, including those 15 major championships.

Sam Snead is the all-time PGA Tour top winner with 82 victories.

Woods has won 15 majors, and has won each of them at least three times:

Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2018)

PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007)

U.S. Open (2000, 2002, 2008)

British Open (2000, 2005, 2006)

Here’s a look at each of Woods’ victories:

1996

No. 1: Las Vegas Invitational