My Bag: Brooks Koepka, 2019 PGA Championship

By May 16, 2019 7:19 pm

Brooks Koepka shot a course-record 63 Thursday at Bethpage Black in the first round of the 101st PGA Championship. Here’s a list of the equipment he’s using:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees), with  Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (52, 56 degrees); SM4 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord Midsize

