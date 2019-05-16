Official yardage books at NCAA Women's Golf Championship are non-conforming

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – From the are-you-kidding-me file, the official yardage books that were given to teams for this week’s NCAA Division I Women’s Championships are actually non-conforming.

The grids for 10 of the 18 greens were deemed too big. Coaches were informed of the problem during a meeting after Wednesday’s practice round.

“We’re just going to go to Office Depot and get some sticker labels and cover up all 18 of them,” said Purdue coach Devon Brouse.

Officials didn’t specify which of the 10 holes were in violation.

The new interpretation for Rule 4.3a, which went into effect Jan. 1, stipulates that players may use a putting-green map during play, but it must be “limited to a scale of 3/8 inch to 5 yards (1:480).”

“It’s 1/16th off,” said Arkansas coach Shauna Estes-Taylor. “It’s less than a freckle.”

Like many teams in the field, Estes-Taylor said the Razorbacks wouldn’t rely on the Blessings championship yardage book to read greens anyway. Most use the StrackaLine green-reading books, which offer much greater detail.

Northwestern also relies on the Stracka books on the greens.

“I appreciate that they pulled everyone together and explained it at the same time,” said Wildcat coach Emily Fletcher. “It seems like everyone is pretty comfortable with it.”

Brouse isn’t a fan of the StrackaLine books, telling his players to trust their line and trust their feel. When former player August Kim, a first-team All-American wanted one, Brouse told her buy her own.

Florida State coach Amy Bond said officials provided her team with StrackaLine books on Wednesday in light of the mistake, but that they don’t normally use them.

“I guess if the kids decide to use these we might have to teach them how tonight,” Bond said.

Estes-Taylor’s team also planned to cover up the greens in the Blessings yardage book as her team will still use them from the fairway.

“I think we’re just going to cover up each page,” she said, “just to be safe.”