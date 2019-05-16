Tiger Woods struggles with 72, Brooks Koepka shoots course record 63 Thursday at PGA Championship

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Tiger Woods returned to competition for the first time after winning the 2019 Masters on Thursday for the opening round of the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

The four-time PGA Championship winner was up-and-down all day on Long Island, shooting a ho-hum 2-over 72 to walk off the course T56. Meanwhile, defending champion Brooks Koepka shot a course record 7-under 63 to enter the clubhouse with a four-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood and Luke List. The bogey-free round helped Koepka become the first player to record 63 in consecutive PGA Championships.

Starting on the back nine, Woods began the day with a double bogey six on the par-4 10th hole, then regrouped with four straight pars before his first birdie of the day on No. 15. He closed out his first nine holes par-double bogey-par to make the turn at 3-over.

LEADERBOARD: 101st PGA Championship

Woods then caught fire through the first four holes on the front nine, making consecutive birdies on Nos. 1 and 2, followed by an eagle on the short par-5 fourth hole.

He then flipped the switch back to off as poor tee shots and even worse putting lead to bogeys on Nos. 5, 7 and 8, moving Woods back over par to +2.

Woods tees off at 1:49 p.m. ET Friday, once again alongside defending champion Brooks Koepka and Open champion Francesco Molinari.