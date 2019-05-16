Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Thursday round shot-by-shot at the PGA Championship

The chase for 82 and 16 is underway.

Tiger Woods looks to add to his PGA Tour and major championship win totals Thursday at Bethpage Black during the opening round of the 101st PGA Championship. A four-time winner of the event in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007, Woods is playing the event for the 20th time this week.

The 2019 Masters and 15-time major champion continues his quest for Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major titles alongside Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari, who fittingly both challenged Woods last month at Augusta National. The trio tees off on the 10th hole at 8:24 a.m. ET. Follow along as we track Woods’ round shot-by-shot.

Hole 10: Par 4, 489 yards

OFF THE TEE: And we’re off! Little right here for Tiger who finds the rough off the first tee. With the wet conditions, finding fairways will be pivotal today.

Pre-round

Woods told Golfweek’s Steve DiMeglio he’s “feeling good” earlier this morning on the practice green.