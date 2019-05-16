Golfweek's picks: Who will advance at NCAA women's golf championships?

The NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf Championships gets started on Friday.
It’s a five-day event, with 72-holes of stroke play and then three days of match play.
There are 24 teams and 12 individuals involved.
Who will advance out of stroke play? Who will win medalist honors?
Here are our expert picks:
Lance Ringler
Advancing teams:
Arizona
Arkansas
Duke
Kent State
Texas
USC
Vanderbilt
Wake Forest
Individual winner: Maria Fassi, Arkansas
Beth Ann Nichols
Advancing teams:
Arizona
Arkansas
Duke
Kent State
Stanford
Texas
USC
Wake Forest
Individual winner: Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest
Adam Woodard
Advancing teams:
Arizona State
Arkansas
Duke
Kent State
Stanford
Texas
USC
Wake Forest
Individual winner: Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest
