Golfweek's picks: Who will advance at NCAA women's golf championships?

The NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf Championships gets started on Friday.

It’s a five-day event, with 72-holes of stroke play and then three days of match play.

There are 24 teams and 12 individuals involved.

Who will advance out of stroke play? Who will win medalist honors?

Here are our expert picks:

Lance Ringler

Advancing teams:

Arizona

Arkansas

Duke

Kent State

Texas

USC

Vanderbilt

Wake Forest

Individual winner: Maria Fassi, Arkansas

Beth Ann Nichols

Advancing teams:

Arizona

Arkansas

Duke

Kent State

Stanford

Texas

USC

Wake Forest

Individual winner: Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest

Adam Woodard

Advancing teams:

Arizona State

Arkansas

Duke

Kent State

Stanford

Texas

USC

Wake Forest

Individual winner: Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest