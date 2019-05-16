How to watch the PGA Championship live on TV, online

The 101st PGA Championship commenced at 6:45 a.m. Thursday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, on Long Island.

The event was moved to May this year from August and was set to feature the top 100 players in the world until Justin Thomas withdrew.

Tiger Woods will begin his run at major No. 16 at 8:24 a.m. Thursday from tee No. 10 along with Francesco Molinari and defending PGA Championship winner and Masters co-runner-up Brooks Koepka.

There are multiple options to follow the action live, whether it be on TV or live stream.

The live action from Bethpage will be airing on CBS and TNT, while the PGA of America, TNT and CBS will also offer live content online.

Golf Channel will offer live PGA Championship-themed programming throughout the week. The PGA of America also has a free 2019 PGA Championship app available for download via the App Store or Google Play. It will offer live-streaming coverage of the event.

All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

PGA Championship on TV, online

Round 1 – Thursday

Golf Channel

Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m.

TNT

Round 1 Live Action: 1-7 p.m.

WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 1-7 p.m.

PGA.com

Featured Group No. 1: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 1-7 p.m.

Round 2 – Friday

Golf Channel

Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7:30-9 p.m.

TNT

Round 2 Live Action: 1-7 :30 p.m.

WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 1-7:30 p.m.

PGA.com

Featured Group No. 1: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 1-7:30 p.m.

Round 3 – Saturday

Golf Channel

Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8-11 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m.

TNT

Round 3 Live Action: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CBS

Round 3 Live Action: 2-7 p.m.

CBSSports.com Simulcast: 2-7 p.m.

PGA.com

Featured Group No. 1: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Final Round – Sunday

Golf Channel

Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8-11 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m.

TNT

Final Round Live Action: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CBS

Final Round Live Action: 2-7 p.m.

CBSSports.com Simulcast: 2-7 p.m.

PGA.com

Featured Group No. 1: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.