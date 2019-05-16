NCAA golf championships: Schedule, format for the women's, men's finals

The 2019 NCAA women’s and men’s golf championships will be staged at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., where the University of Arkansas will serve as the host school. Arkansas’ women’s team advanced to the finals, but the men’s team did not.

Starting Thursday with a practice round for the women, it’ll be 14 straight days of college golf to determine the 2019 team and individual champions.

NCAA women’s golf championship

The women’s championship consists of 24 teams and 12 individuals not on one of those teams.

Thursday, May 16 – Practice rounds, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, May 17 – First round, stroke play, 7:15 a.m.

Saturday, May 18 – Second round, stroke play, 7:15 a.m.

Sunday, May 19 – Third round, stroke play, 7:15 a.m.

After three rounds, the field is cut to the top 15 teams and the top nine individuals not on an advancing team.

Monday, May 20 – Final round, 18 holes of stroke play, 11 a.m.

After the final round, the 72-hole individual champion will be determined, and, the top eight teams will advance to the match-play portion of the championship.

Tuesday, May 21 – Quarterfinals and semifinals, team match play, 7 a.m.

Wednesday, May 22 – Finals, team match play, 2:25 p.m.

NCAA men’s golf championship

The men’s championship consists of 30 teams and six individuals not on one of those teams.

Thursday, May 23 – Practice rounds, 9 a.m.

Friday, May 24 – First round, stroke play, 6:50 a.m.

Saturday, May 25 – Second round, stroke play, 6:50 a.m.

Sunday, May 26 – Third round, stroke play, 6:50 a.m.

After three rounds, the field is cut to the top 15 teams and the top nine individuals not on an advancing team.

Monday, May 27 – Final round, stroke play, 11 a.m.

After the final round, the 72-hole individual champion will be determined, and, the top eight teams will advance to the match-play portion of the championship.

Tuesday, May 28 – Quarterfinals and semifinals, team match play, 7 a.m.

Wednesday, May 29 – Finals, team match play, noon