NCAA women's golf championships live blog

The 2019 NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf Championships are here.

There are 24 teams and 12 individuals at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., where the Arkansas Razorbacks are the host team.

The format calls for 72 holes of stroke play, after which the individual champ will be determined. From there, the top eight teams will battle it out in match play to figure out team national champion.

We have expert picks and a primer on teams to watch. There are also two prohibitive favorites heading into the championships. And there’s an 11th-hour yardage book mishap that you won’t believe.

