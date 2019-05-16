PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka’s 63 by the numbers and where it ranks in all-time great rounds

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Brooks Koepka’s opening 63 at Bethpage State Park’s vaunted Black Course was not the lowest major score. That record belongs to Branden Grace’s 62 at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

But a deeper look at the numbers suggests Koepka’s 2019 first round is in the upper half of the 33 rounds of 63 posted in majors, all because of something Koepka failed to do: birdie one of Bethpage’s two par-5s.

The par-5 4th is playing as Bethpage’s easiest hole (4.6) while the par-5 13th is averaging around par (5.0), Koepka missed two of the easier opportunities for birdie at Bethpage. Couple that bit of par-5 futility with his strokes gained at 9.875 after the morning wave, and Koepka’s round figures to hold up as one of the greatest in PGA and major championship history.

A few more numbers from Koepka’s 63: