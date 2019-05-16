PGA Championship Round 1 Live Blog: Latest news, updates from Bethpage Black

The 101st PGA Championship has nearly as many stories as New York itself.

Among the storylines set to unfold at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., in Nassau County Thursday through Sunday include:

Tiger Woods chasing a 16th major championship

Brooks Koepka seeking a repeat as champion

Jordan Spieth aiming for his career Grand Slam

Lefty being Lefty amid a wild NYC crowd

Francesco Molinari joins Koepka and Woods as the headline pairing at Bethpage Black for the first two rounds. The tournament was moved from August to May this year. The Molinari-Woods-Koepka pairing goes out at 8:24 a.m. ET Thursday from the No. 10 tee.

The field is loaded, with 99 of the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. The 2017 PGA Championship winner and World No. 5 player Justin Thomas withdrew Monday due to a sore wrist and was replace by Kelly Kraft. Vijay Singh, winner of the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championships, also withdrew and was replaced by J.T. Poston.

Follow our live blog and Twitter stream right here all day. We’ll be chasing Tiger Woods shot-by-shot with our Tiger Tracker throughout his round, as well.

Updates:

7:45 a.m. – Things are underway. Four players are 1-under early. And Tiger warming up and looking good. He tees off at 8:42 a.m.

Twitter Stream

