PGA Championship Round 1: Tee times, pairings, TV info, pin locations

The 101st PGA Championship begins Thursday with Tiger Woods chasing his 16th major title, Brooks Koepka looking to repeat as champion and Jordan Spieth running for a career Grand Slam.

Francesco Molinari joins Woods and Koepka as the marquee pairing at Bethpage Black for the first two rounds of the year’s second major, which moved from August to May this year. The Molinari-Woods-Koepka pairing heads out at 8:24 a.m. ET Thursday from the No. 10 tee.

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson are also in the 156-player field, that features 99 of the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. World No. 5 and 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas withdrew Monday due to a sore wrist.

Kelly Kraft replaced Thomas. Vijay Singh withdrew from the tournament Tuesday due to a back injury. Singh, winner of the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championships, was replaced by J.T. Poston.

Round 1 PGA Championship Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Players 6:45 a.m. Rob Labritz, Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun 6:56 a.m. Sam Burns, Jeffrey Schmid, Keith Mitchell 7:07 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Jason Caron, Andrew Putnam 7:18 a.m. John O’Leary, Harold Varner III, Kyle Stanley 7:29 a.m. Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Justin Harding, Richy Werenski 7:40 a.m. J.T. Poston, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker 7:51 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Chez Reavie, Brendan Jones 8:02 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Knox, Haotong Li 8:13 a.m. Lee Westwood, Shaun Norris, Charles Howell III 8:24 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard, Troy Merritt 8:35 a.m. Joost Luiten, Brian Mackey, Matt Wallace 8:46 a.m. Casey Russell, Luke List, Abraham Ancer 8:57 a.m. Craig Bowden, Adam Long, Joaquin Niemann 12:10 p.m. Michael Thompson, Danny Lee, Justin Bertsch 12:21 p.m. Cameron Champ, Rich Berberian Jr., Lucas Glover 12:32 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey 12:43 p.m. Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter 12:54 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gary Woodland 1:05 p.m. Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Keegan Bradley 1:16 p.m. Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth 1:27 p.m. Pat Perez, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau 1:38 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day 1:49 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith 2 p.m. Corey Conners, Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman 2:11 p.m. Jorge Campillo, Stuart Deane, Chesson Hadley 2:22 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Filbert, Kurt Kitayama

10th Tee

Tee Time Players 6:45 a.m. Ben Cook, Scott Piercy, Brian Gay 6:56 a.m. Thomas Pieters, Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin 7:07 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Max Homa 7:18 a.m. Henrik Stenson, David Lipsky, Richard Sterne 7:29 a.m. Shane Lowry, Erik Van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood 7:40 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Kelly Kraf, Adam Scott 7:51 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed 8:02 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose 8:13 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Alex Noren 8:24 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods 8:35 a.m. Aaron Wise, Ryan Fox, Shugo Imahira 8:46 a.m. Julian Suri, Marty Jertson, Martin Trainer 8:57 a.m. Lucas Herbert, Cory Schneider, Sungjai Im 12:10 p.m. Ryan Vermeer, Adrian Otaegui, Jason Kokrak 12:21 p.m. Alex Bjork, Rod Perry, Ross Fisher 12:32 p.m. Eddie Pepperell, Branden Grace, Ryan Palmer 12:43 p.m. Ryan Moore, Joel Dahmen, Thorbjorn Olesen 12:54 p.m. Y.E. Yang, Rich Beem, John Daly 1:05 p.m. Steve Stricker, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay 1:16 p.m. Sung Kang, Shaun Micheel, Alex Beach 1:27 p.m. C.T. Pan, Kevin Na, Ryan Armour 1:38 p.m. Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson 1:49 p.m. Kevin Tway, Brandon Stone, Bronson Burgoon 2 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Tom Lewis 2:11 p.m. Jazz Janewattananond, Tyler Hall, Michael Kim 2:22 p.m. Mikko Korhonen, Craig Hocknull, Jhonattan Vegas

PGA Championship on TV, online

Thursday

Golf Channel

Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m.

TNT

Round 1 Live Action: 1-7 p.m.

WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 1-7 p.m.

PGA.com

Featured Group No. 1: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 1-7 p.m.

