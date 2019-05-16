PGA Championship Round 2 Live Blog: Can anyone catch Brooks Koepka?

Defending champion Brooks Koepka absorbed much of the energy and emotional oxygen at Bethpage Black early in the 101st PGA Championship on Thursday.

Koepka methodically and without emotion set the course record with a 7-under 63. His card was clean with seven birdies. He became the first golfer to shoot 63 in consecutive years in a major and his score was the lowest – by three shots – opening round by a defending PGA Championship winner.

Koepka won’t tee off Friday in Round 2 until 1:49 p.m. When he does, he’ll be playing alongside two of the game’s best players – Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari – who will be first trying to make the 36-hole cut.

Woods’ pursuit of a 16th major title got derailed with a double on his first hole Thursday and he was never able to fully recover.

The morning groupings Friday will include Danny Lee, who is one back and alone in second place at 6-under after closing out with four birdies on the back nine. Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. Lee has one PGA Tour victory and is perhaps best known for becoming the youngest U.S. Amateur champion in August 2008. He was 18 years and one month old, besting the mark of Tiger Woods set in 1994 by six months.

