Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

What Tiger Woods said after shooting 72 in the PGA Championship Thursday

Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports

What Tiger Woods said after shooting 72 in the PGA Championship Thursday

PGA Championship

What Tiger Woods said after shooting 72 in the PGA Championship Thursday

By May 16, 2019 2:37 pm

By: |

Tiger Woods sputtered to begin the 101st PGA Championship with a double-bogey on his first hole. Seventeen holes later, he walked off the course after Round 1 of the year’s second major at that same plus-2 score.

Starting on the back nine, Woods finally pegged his first birdie of the day on No. 15. After making the turn at 3 over, Woods made consecutive birdies on Nos. 1 and 2, and delivered an eagle on the short par-5 fourth. But that wouldn’t be enough to erase his early and later struggles.

Woods is T56 and rests nine shots back of leader Brooks Koepka. who posted a Bethpage Black record round of 63 and holds the clubhouse lead at 7-under. Woods will be paired again with Francesco Molinari (also +2) and Koepka in Round 2 starting from the first tee at 1:49 p.m.

“I got off to … not the best start today making a double on the first hole,” Woods said. “This probably could have been a litter better today.”

Speaking to Amanda Balionis of CBS, Woods admitted he “left some shots out there.”

Woods make two doubles and three-putted two holes. “It wasn’t very clean today. And consequently, I’m a long way back.”

Here is some of what Woods had to say in his post-round press availability.

On his thoughts about Round 1

“It wasn’t as clean as I’d like to have it for sure. Didn’t get off to a very good start. It was a good drive and ended up in a bad spot, and I compounded the problem with trying to use the backboard behind the hole there and missing a putt I should have made. And then found my way back around. Got it back under par for the day, and let a couple slip away with a couple bad putts and a couple mistakes at the end.”

On why he didn’t practice Wednesday

“I wasn’t feeling that good yesterday, so I decided to stay home and rest.”

On his mix of birdies and bogeys

“The golf course is playing tough. You know, there’s — you can make — I felt like it’s not that hard to make bogeys out here, but it’s hard to make birdies. And I thought it was going to be hard to get the ball close to the holes. When I had a few opportunities there with short irons, I played aggressively and was able to get them in there where I had makeable putts, and otherwise 30, 40 feet away and move on.”

On Brooks Koepka’s round of 63?

“He played well. I mean, he hit a couple loose tee shots today that ended up in good spots, but I think that was probably the highest score he could have shot today. He left a few out there with a couple putts that he missed. But it could have easily been a couple better.”

On catching Koepka

“We’ll see what the golf course offers up tomorrow. It changed quite a bit from when we played this morning to this afternoon. The greens got a lot faster. We’ll see how it dries out over the next few days. I don’t see them cutting the rough down, so it’s just going to place another premium on driving the ball in the fairway to get at some of these flags.”

, , PGA Championship

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home