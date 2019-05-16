What Tiger Woods said after shooting 72 in the PGA Championship Thursday

Tiger Woods sputtered to begin the 101st PGA Championship with a double-bogey on his first hole. Seventeen holes later, he walked off the course after Round 1 of the year’s second major at that same plus-2 score.

Starting on the back nine, Woods finally pegged his first birdie of the day on No. 15. After making the turn at 3 over, Woods made consecutive birdies on Nos. 1 and 2, and delivered an eagle on the short par-5 fourth. But that wouldn’t be enough to erase his early and later struggles.

Woods is T56 and rests nine shots back of leader Brooks Koepka. who posted a Bethpage Black record round of 63 and holds the clubhouse lead at 7-under. Woods will be paired again with Francesco Molinari (also +2) and Koepka in Round 2 starting from the first tee at 1:49 p.m.

“I got off to … not the best start today making a double on the first hole,” Woods said. “This probably could have been a litter better today.”

Speaking to Amanda Balionis of CBS, Woods admitted he “left some shots out there.”

Woods make two doubles and three-putted two holes. “It wasn’t very clean today. And consequently, I’m a long way back.”

Here is some of what Woods had to say in his post-round press availability.

On his thoughts about Round 1

“It wasn’t as clean as I’d like to have it for sure. Didn’t get off to a very good start. It was a good drive and ended up in a bad spot, and I compounded the problem with trying to use the backboard behind the hole there and missing a putt I should have made. And then found my way back around. Got it back under par for the day, and let a couple slip away with a couple bad putts and a couple mistakes at the end.”

On why he didn’t practice Wednesday

“I wasn’t feeling that good yesterday, so I decided to stay home and rest.”

On his mix of birdies and bogeys

“The golf course is playing tough. You know, there’s — you can make — I felt like it’s not that hard to make bogeys out here, but it’s hard to make birdies. And I thought it was going to be hard to get the ball close to the holes. When I had a few opportunities there with short irons, I played aggressively and was able to get them in there where I had makeable putts, and otherwise 30, 40 feet away and move on.”

On Brooks Koepka’s round of 63?

“He played well. I mean, he hit a couple loose tee shots today that ended up in good spots, but I think that was probably the highest score he could have shot today. He left a few out there with a couple putts that he missed. But it could have easily been a couple better.”

On catching Koepka

“We’ll see what the golf course offers up tomorrow. It changed quite a bit from when we played this morning to this afternoon. The greens got a lot faster. We’ll see how it dries out over the next few days. I don’t see them cutting the rough down, so it’s just going to place another premium on driving the ball in the fairway to get at some of these flags.”