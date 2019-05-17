Haskins Award: Final Watch List for 2018-19 season

The Haskins Award honors the player of the year in college men’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the college golf media.
With the NCAA Championship right around the corner, the Watch List has been narrowed down to these 10 finalists.
Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State
It’s no surprise that Golfweek’s top-ranked player tops the Haskins Watch List. The 2018 U.S. Amateur Champion has three wins this season, including a runner-up finish at the NCAA men’s Louisville regional, where his Cowboys won. A junior, he finished in the top eight in all eight starts.
Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State
Golfweek’s No. 2-ranked player has won five times (a school record) in 11 starts this season. The sophomore has cooled off a bit as of late, finishing T-1, 7th, T-18 in his last three events.
Collin Morikawa, Cal
The senior led the nation in par-5 scoring (4.43) and has won two college events in his final season with the Golden Bears, most recently as the medalist at the Pac-12 Championship. Morikawa was named the Pac-12 Golfer of the Year.
Cole Hammer, Texas
Six top-10 finishes this spring during his freshman campaign, including consecutive playoff losses at the Southern Highlands Collegiate and Lamkin Classic. Hammer ended the season by earning co-medalist honors at the Austin regional alongside teammate Steven Chervony and TCU’s Stefano Mazzoli.
Justin Suh, USC
The Junior won to events and logged eight top 10 finishes in just 11 events. Averaging 68.81 per-round and 2.91 on par-3’s.
Next five
Will Gordon, Vanderbilt
Chun An Yu, Arizona State
Bryson Nimmer, Clemson
Steven Fisk, Georgia Southern
John Pak, Florida State
List of Haskins Award winners
2018 – Norman Xiong, Oregon
2017 – Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss
2016 – Beau Hossler, Texas
2015 – Maverick McNealy, Stanford
2014 – Patrick Rodgers, Stanford
2013 – Michael Kim, California
2012 – Justin Thomas, Alabama
2011 – Patrick Cantlay, UCLA
2010 – Russell Henley, Georgia
2009 – Matt Hill, North Carolina State
2008 – Kevin Chappell, UCLA
2007 – Jamie Lovemark, USC
2006 – Pablo Martin, Oklahoma State
2005 – Ryan Moore, UNLV
2004 – Bill Haas, Wake Forest
2003 – Hunter Mahan, Oklahoma State
2002 – Graeme McDowell, Alabama-Birmingham
2001 – Bryce Molder, Georgia Tech
2000 – Charles Howell III, Oklahoma State
1999 – Luke Donald, Northwestern
1998 – Matt Kuchar, Georgia Tech
1997 – Brad Elder, Texas
1996 – Tiger Woods, Stanford
1995 – Stewart Cink, Georgia Tech
1994 – Justin Leonard, Texas
1993 – David Duval, Georgia Tech
1992 – Phil Mickelson
1991 – Phil Mickelson
1990 – Phil Mickelson
1989 – Robert Gamez, Arizona
1988 – Bob Estes, Texas
1987 – Billy Mayfair, Arizona State
1986 – Scott Verplank, Oklahoma State
1985 – Sam Randolph, USC
1984 – John Inman, North Carolina
1983 – Brad Faxon, Furman
1982 – Willie Wood, Oklahoma State
1981 – Bob Tway, Oklahoma State
1980 – Bobby Clampett, BYU
1979 – Bobby Clampett, BYU
1978 – Lindy Miller, Oklahoma State
1977 – Scott Simpson, USC
1976 – Phil Hancock, Florida
1975 – Jay Haas, Wake Forest
1974 – Curtis Strange, Wake Forest
1973 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas
1972 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas
1971 – Ben Crenshaw, Texas
