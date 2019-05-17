Haskins Award: Final Watch List for 2018-19 season

The Haskins Award honors the player of the year in college men’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the college golf media.

With the NCAA Championship right around the corner, the Watch List has been narrowed down to these 10 finalists.

Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State

It’s no surprise that Golfweek’s top-ranked player tops the Haskins Watch List. The 2018 U.S. Amateur Champion has three wins this season, including a runner-up finish at the NCAA men’s Louisville regional, where his Cowboys won. A junior, he finished in the top eight in all eight starts.

Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State

Golfweek’s No. 2-ranked player has won five times (a school record) in 11 starts this season. The sophomore has cooled off a bit as of late, finishing T-1, 7th, T-18 in his last three events.

Collin Morikawa, Cal

The senior led the nation in par-5 scoring (4.43) and has won two college events in his final season with the Golden Bears, most recently as the medalist at the Pac-12 Championship. Morikawa was named the Pac-12 Golfer of the Year.

Cole Hammer, Texas

Six top-10 finishes this spring during his freshman campaign, including consecutive playoff losses at the Southern Highlands Collegiate and Lamkin Classic. Hammer ended the season by earning co-medalist honors at the Austin regional alongside teammate Steven Chervony and TCU’s Stefano Mazzoli.

Justin Suh, USC

The Junior won to events and logged eight top 10 finishes in just 11 events. Averaging 68.81 per-round and 2.91 on par-3’s.

Next five

Will Gordon, Vanderbilt

Chun An Yu, Arizona State

Bryson Nimmer, Clemson

Steven Fisk, Georgia Southern

John Pak, Florida State

