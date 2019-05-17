Helen Alfredsson takes lead at U.S. Senior Women's Open

Helen Alfredsson shot a 2-under 69 on Friday to take the lead at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Alfredsson, 54, is 2-over and holds a one-shot lead over defending champ Laura Davies.

“I think you never get used to it here, but you kind of get more aware of what you have to do,” said Alfredsson. “You know you can’t attack some of these pins, exactly, so you don’t put yourself in compromising situations.”

Davies, 55, shot a 1-under 70 despite hitting a shot out of bounds on the par-5 15th hole, which led to a double bogey. She rebounded with three birdies over her last 10 holes.

Two shots off the lead in third are Lisa DePaulo and Juli Inkster, who rebounded from an opening-round 78 with a 68 on Friday.

“I just want to keep getting a little better every day. I’m honing in on it,” said DePaulo, who will be paired with Inkster for Saturday’s third round.

First-round leader Danielle Ammaccapane shot a 75 on Friday and sits 5-over, tied with Jane Crafter, Barbara Moxness, Becky Iverson and Trish Johnson.

Eighty-year-old JoAnne Carner shot an 85 on Friday, following her 82 on Thursday. She missed the cut at 25-over but was coy when asked if this was her last USGA championship appearance, stating “It’s just so much fun to play.”

Fifty-one players made the 36-hole cut, which came at 15-over.

Saturday’s third round will be televised on FS1 starting at 3 p.m. ET.