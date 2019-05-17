Cart ride ends: John Daly to miss cut at PGA Championship

John Daly’s ride at the 101st PGA Championship is officially over.

The event’s 1991 champion shot a 6-over 76 during Friday’s second round to cap off an 11-over total, putting him well outside the projected cut line of 3-over when he walked off the course.

“I just couldn’t get anything going,” Daly said of his Friday round. “I missed four fairways by half a foot and playing out of that rough is difficult. I played good, but it’s a major championship.”

Daly was a major point of contention leading up to the year’s second major after he received a waiver from the PGA of America to use a golf cart under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Tiger Woods was critical of the decision, as was Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch, who wrote “the Daly Show is a tired act.”

After his 5-over 75 on Thursday, Daly opened up about his feelings on using a cart and his “obligation” as a past winner to keep playing.

“It’s very awkward (to use a cart) and it’s almost to a point where it’s embarrassing,” Daly said. “I don’t want to ride all the time, but if I don’t, I won’t be able to finish. I enjoy playing and I’m still competitive. It’s not really ego, I feel committed.”

Daly plays on the PGA Tour Champions, which allows carts, and said the rules for this week’s event were similar to that of the Champions.

“One rule (for the cart) was to try and keep pace with the way the guys were walking … I can’t go up past my ball and I can’t drive up and come back, but I never do that on the senior tour,” he explained. “It’s not far from the senior tour, just a couple stipulations.”

The two-time major champion said he has applied to use a cart for this summer’s British Open, held at Northern Ireland’s Royal Portrush July 18–21.

“Ireland is big on the ADA, as most countries should be,” Daly said, noting if he can’t ride, he can’t play. He has yet to hear back on if he’ll be able to use a cart and is unsure when to expect a ruling.

Daly has now missed 18 PGA Championship cuts since his 1991 win at Crooked Stick. He’s finished inside the top 50 just twice in that same time span.