Taking relief: Jon Rahm caught urinating while Dustin Johnson attempts to hit

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – The puns were flowing after Jon Rahm was seen relieving himself in Dustin Johnson’s sightline.

“Leaking left,” “when you gotta go you gotta go,” on and on the lines streamed from the Twittersphere after the Spaniard was seen using the fourth hole forest as a lavatory.

One problem? Rahm’s relieving moment was caught on television and in the sightline of playing partner Johnson.

Through 13 holes, Rahm, who has won three times on the PGA Tour, was 4-over-par and in danger of missing the PGA Championship cut. Three weeks ago Rahm, who is No. 11 in the world, paired with Ryan Palmer to win the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.