Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Friday round shot-by-shot at the PGA Championship

The chase for 82 and 16 continues on Friday.

Looking to add to his PGA Tour and major championship win totals this week at Bethpage Black, Tiger Woods is back on the course for the second round of the 101st PGA Championship. A four-time winner of the event in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007, Woods is playing the event for the 20th time this week.

The 2019 Masters and 15-time major champion shot a 2-over 72 on Thursday alongside Francesco Molinari and Brooks Koepka, who holds the lead after a course record 7-under 63. Follow Woods’ second round shot-by-shot below.

Pre-round

Well this is just fun.