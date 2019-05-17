How the cut is determined in the PGA Championship

There will be a cut after 36 holes are completed in the 101st PGA Championship Friday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. And it might include some of the biggest names in golf.

There is just one cut in this event. The top 70 players (including ties) make the cut. Any player in 71st place or worse will be sent packing after Friday play.

The PGA Championship has the same cut rule as The Open Championship. Any player who makes the cut will be allowed to complete all 72 holes.

SCORES: 101st PGA Championship

A total of 156 golfers teed off Thursday. However, only 155 will compete Friday since Brian Gay withdrew due to a back injury.

Brooks Koepka leads at 7-under. The cutline entering Friday play is +3 as there are 73 players at 2-over or better. Among those sitting on the +2 cutline: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Francesco Monlinari. Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed are all beneath the cutline after Round 1.

The PGA Championship used a match play format from 1916 to 1957. When the tournament began stroke play, there was briefly a double cut, meaning a second cut occurred after 54 holes. The PGA Championship moved to the single-cut format in 1965.

The other two major championships, the Masters and U.S. Open, have different cut determinations.

The Masters keeps the top 50 players and ties, but also uses a 10-stroke rule. That means all players within 10 shots of the lead make the 36-hole cut. The U.S. Open’s cutline is the top 60 players and ties.