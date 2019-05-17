How to watch the PGA Championship live on TV, online

The 101st PGA Championship continues Friday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., on Long Island.

Danny Lee, who is just one shot back of Brooks Koepka, goes out at 6:45 a.m. ET from No. 10 to start the day. Koepka looks to build on his 63 from Thursday playing with Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari at from No. 1 at 1:49 p.m. ET.

SCORES: 101st PGA Championship

There are multiple options to follow the action live, whether it be on TV or live stream.

The live action from Bethpage will be airing on CBS and TNT, while the PGA of America, TNT and CBS will also offer live content online.

Golf Channel will offer live PGA Championship-themed programming throughout the week. The PGA of America also has a free 2019 PGA Championship app available for download via the App Store or Google Play. It will offer live-streaming coverage of the event.

All times listed in Eastern.

PGA Championship on TV, online

Round 2 – Friday

Golf Channel

Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7:30-9 p.m.

TNT

Round 2 Live Action: 1-7 :30 p.m.

WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 1-7:30 p.m.

PGA.com

Featured Group No. 1: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 1-7:30 p.m.

Round 3 – Saturday

Golf Channel

Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8-11 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m.

TNT

Round 3 Live Action: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CBS

Round 3 Live Action: 2-7 p.m.

CBSSports.com Simulcast: 2-7 p.m.

PGA.com

Featured Group No. 1: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Final Round – Sunday

Golf Channel

Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8-11 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m.

TNT

Final Round Live Action: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CBS

Final Round Live Action: 2-7 p.m.

CBSSports.com Simulcast: 2-7 p.m.

PGA.com

Featured Group No. 1: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.