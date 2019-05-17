My Bag: Adam Scott, 2019 PGA Championship

The equipment Adam Scott is using this week at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black:
DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 70X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Rombax P95 shaft
IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (3), 680 (4-9), with KBS Tour FST X shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (48, 52, 56 degrees), prototype (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Xperimental long
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
