My Bag: Adam Scott, 2019 PGA Championship

May 17, 2019

The equipment Adam Scott is using this week at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black:

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver 70X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Rombax P95 shaft

IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (3), 680 (4-9), with KBS Tour FST X shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (48, 52, 56 degrees), prototype (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Xperimental long

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

