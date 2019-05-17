PGA Championship: Faces in the crowd at Bethpage, the People's Country Club

In 2002, Bethpage Black became the first true muni to host a major championship. This week’s PGA Championship will bring out the best players in the world and some boisterous New York crowds to “The People’s Country Club.” Here’s a look at some fans who made the early commute for Thursday and Friday’s rounds.

Kevin Henderson

Hometown: Randolph, N.J.

Henderson was the only fan we saw wearing a kilt Friday. He was at Penn Station at 6:30 a.m. ET to take a train out to Farmingdale, but said the two-hour commute from home was worth it.

“Everyone here is in a good mood,” Henderson said.