PGA Championship: Prize money breakdown, payouts by finish

Here is a breakdown of the prize money payouts for the 101st PGA Championship.
The final results will be posted once they become official Sunday.
|
Place
|
Amount
|
Place
|
Amount
|
1st
|
$1,980,000
|
36th
|
$53,000
|
2nd
|
$1,188,000
|
37th
|
$50,000
|
3rd
|
$748,000
|
38th
|
$48,000
|
4th
|
$528,000
|
39th
|
$46,000
|
5th
|
$450,500
|
40th
|
$44,000
|
6th
|
$380,000
|
41st
|
$42,000
|
7th
|
$343,650
|
42nd
|
$40,000
|
8th
|
$319,600
|
43rd
|
$38,000
|
9th
|
$295,600
|
44th
|
$36,000
|
10th
|
$272,380
|
45th
|
$34,000
|
11th
|
$251,590
|
46th
|
$32,000
|
12th
|
$232,400
|
47th
|
$30,250
|
13th
|
$214,800
|
48th
|
$28,500
|
14th
|
$199,050
|
49th
|
$27,500
|
15th
|
$184,280
|
50th
|
$26,500
|
16th
|
$170,700
|
51st
|
$25,500
|
17th
|
$161,000
|
52nd
|
$25,000
|
18th
|
$152,000
|
53rd
|
$24,500
|
19th
|
$143,000
|
54th
|
$24,000
|
20th
|
$134,000
|
55th
|
$23,500
|
21st
|
$125,000
|
56th
|
$23,000
|
22nd
|
$116,000
|
57th
|
$22,500
|
23rd
|
$107,000
|
58th
|
$22,200
|
24th
|
$100,000
|
59th
|
$21,900
|
25th
|
$93,000
|
60th
|
$21,600
|
26th
|
$87,000
|
61st
|
$21,400
|
27th
|
$82,000
|
62nd
|
$21,200
|
28th
|
$77,000
|
63rd
|
$21,000
|
29th
|
$74,000
|
64th
|
$20,800
|
30th
|
$71,000
|
65th
|
$20,600
|
31st
|
$68,000
|
66th
|
$20,400
|
32nd
|
$65,000
|
67th
|
$20,200
|
33rd
|
$62,000
|
68th
|
$20,000
|
34th
|
$59,000
|
69th
|
$19,800
|
35th
|
$56,000
|
70th
|
$19,600
According to the PGA of America: “Players making the cut, but finishing below 70th place, will be paid in diminishing increments of $100 each (i.e., $19,500, $19,400, $19,300, etc.). Players missing the cut and turning in a 36-hole score will be paid $3,100 each. Any player making the cut, but failing to submit a 72-hole score, will also be paid $3,100.”
