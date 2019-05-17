PGA Championship Round 2 Live Blog: Major questions loom entering Friday play

Defending champion Brooks Koepka absorbed much of the energy and emotional oxygen at Bethpage Black early in the 101st PGA Championship on Thursday.

Koepka methodically and without emotion set the course record with a 7-under 63. His card was clean with seven birdies. He became the first golfer to shoot 63 in consecutive years in a major and his score was the lowest – by three shots – opening round by a defending PGA Championship winner.

There are two major questions entering Day 2 of the year’s second major.

The first: Can anyone stop Brooks Koepka?

Danny Lee made things interesting Thursday afternoon and came in with a 64, just one shot behind Koepka. Lee goes out at 6:45 a.m. Friday from the first tee. Lee has one PGA Tour victory and is perhaps best known for becoming the youngest U.S. Amateur champion in August 2008. He was 18 years and one month old, besting the mark of Tiger Woods set in 1994 by six months.

Lee will be long done with his second round before Koepka tees off Friday at 1:49 p.m. When he does, he’ll be playing alongside two of the game’s best players – Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari – who will be first trying to make the 36-hole cut.

That brings us to question No. 2: Will Tiger make the cut?

Woods’ pursuit of a 16th major title got derailed with a double on his first hole Thursday and he was never able to fully recover. Woods is +2 and sits right perilously close to the projected cutline T51.

Among those out early Friday in addition to Lee: Phil Mickelson (-1), Jordan Spieth (-1) and Rory McIlroy (+2).

Among those out early Friday in addition to Lee: Phil Mickelson (-1), Jordan Spieth (-1) and Rory McIlroy (+2).

7:20 a.m: Danny Lee is out early on a warm and mild Friday just east of Gotham on Long Island. He’s already given up a stroke after teeing off on No. 10 and is now 5-under overall, two shots back of Brooks.

7:44 a.m.: The unicorns have left Bethpage Black. Lee has arrived at Realsville and has dropped two shots on the day after just three holes. The back nine is flexing early. Lee is now 4-under overall, three shots back of Koepka.

