PGA Championship Round 2: Tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

The 101st PGA Championship is saving its best – if not its most-interesting – paring – for almost last Friday.

Leader Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari go out from No. 1 at 1:49 p.m. ET and all 18 of their holes will be featured on live TV via TNT, as opposed to the not-so-consistent live stream available via the PGA of America on its website and app.

Koepka shot a course-record 63 Thursday. But he may not have the lead when he begins Friday due to the 64 Danny Lee shot in Round 2. Lee begins with the first group of the day Friday from No. 10 at 6:45 a.m. ET.

The story for Woods and Molinari is quite different. They, along with Rory McIlroy among others, are T51 at +2 entering Round 1 and languish nine shots off the lead and far too close to any projected cutline.

Elsewhere, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and Justin Rose are another afternoon featured group, starting at 1:27 p.m. from No. 1.

SCORES: 101st PGA Championship

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm are one morning featured grouping. They tee off from No. 1 at 7:51 a.m. They will be followed at 8:13 a.m. by Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and McIlroy.

Here are the PGA Championship Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info and hole locations. All times listed are Eastern.

PGA Championship Round 2 Tee Times

1st Tee – Friday

Tee Time Players 6:45 a.m. Ryan Vermeer, Adrian Otaegui, Jason Kokrak 6:56 a.m. Alex Bjork, Rod Perry, Ross Fisher 7:07 a.m. Eddie Pepperell, Branden Grace, Ryan Palmer 7:18 a.m. Ryan Moore, Joel Dahmen, Thorbjorn Olesen 7:29 a.m. Y.E. Yang, Rich Beem, John Daly 7:40 a.m. Steve Stricker, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay 7:51 a.m. Sung Kang, Shaun Micheel, Alex Beach 8:02 a.m. C.T. Pan, Kevin Na, Ryan Armour 8:13 a.m. Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson 8:24 a.m. Kevin Tway, Brandon Stone, Bronson Burgoon 8:35 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Tom Lewis 8:46 a.m. Jazz Janewattananond, Tyler Hall, Michael Kim 8:57 a.m. Mikko Korhonen, Craig Hocknull, Jhonattan Vegas 12:10 p.m. Ben Cook, Scott Piercy, Brian Gay (WD) 12:21 p.m. Thomas Pieters, Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin 12:32 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Max Homa 12:43 p.m. Henrik Stenson, David Lipsky, Richard Sterne 12:54 p.m. Shane Lowry, Erik Van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood 1:05 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Kelly Kraft, Adam Scott 1:16 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed 1:27 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose 1:38 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Alex Noren 1:49 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods 2 p.m. Aaron Wise, Ryan Fox, Shugo Imahira 2:11 p.m. Julian Suri, Marty Jertson, Martin Trainer 2:22 p.m. Lucas Herbert, Cory Schneider, Sungjai Im

10th Tee – Friday

Tee Time Players 6:45 a.m. Michael Thompson, Danny Lee, Justin Bertsch 6:56 a.m. Cameron Champ, Rich Berberian Jr., Lucas Glover 7:07 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey 7:18 a.m. Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter 7:29 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gary Woodland 7:40 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Keegan Bradley 7:51 a.m. Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth 8:02 a.m. Pat Perez, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau 8:13 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day 8:24 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith 8:35 a.m. Corey Conners, Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman 8:46 a.m. Jorge Campillo, Stuart Deane, Chesson Hadley 8:57 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Filbert, Kurt Kitayama 12:10 p.m. Rob Labritz, Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun 12:21 p.m. Sam Burns, Jeffrey Schmid, Keith Mitchell 12:32 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Jason Caron, Andrew Putnam 12:43 p.m. John O’Leary, Harold Varner III, Kyle Stanley 12:54 p.m. Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Justin Harding, Richy Werenski 1:05 p.m. J.T. Poston, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker 1:16 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Chez Reavie, Brendan Jones 1:27 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Knox, Haotong Li 1:38 p.m. Lee Westwood, Shaun Norris, Charles Howell III 1:49 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard, Troy Merritt 2 p.m. Joost Luiten, Brian Mackey, Matt Wallace 2:11 p.m. Casey Russell, Luke List, Abraham Ancer 2:22 p.m. Craig Bowden, Adam Long, Joaquin Niemann

PGA Championship on TV, online

Round 2 – Friday

Golf Channel

Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7:30-9 p.m.

TNT

Round 2 Live Action: 1-7 :30 p.m.

WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 1-7:30 p.m.

PGA.com

Featured Group No. 1: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 1-7:30 p.m.

Pin Locations