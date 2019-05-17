PGA Championship Round 2: Tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

The 101st PGA Championship is saving its best – if not its most-interesting – paring – for almost last Friday.
Leader Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari go out from No. 1 at 1:49 p.m. ET and all 18 of their holes will be featured on live TV via TNT, as opposed to the not-so-consistent live stream available via the PGA of America on its website and app.
Koepka shot a course-record 63 Thursday. But he may not have the lead when he begins Friday due to the 64 Danny Lee shot in Round 2. Lee begins with the first group of the day Friday from No. 10 at 6:45 a.m. ET.
The story for Woods and Molinari is quite different. They, along with Rory McIlroy among others, are T51 at +2 entering Round 1 and languish nine shots off the lead and far too close to any projected cutline.
Elsewhere, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson and Justin Rose are another afternoon featured group, starting at 1:27 p.m. from No. 1.
Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm are one morning featured grouping. They tee off from No. 1 at 7:51 a.m. They will be followed at 8:13 a.m. by Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and McIlroy.
Here are the PGA Championship Round 2 tee times, pairings, TV info and hole locations. All times listed are Eastern.
PGA Championship Round 2 Tee Times
1st Tee – Friday
|Tee Time
|Players
|6:45 a.m.
|Ryan Vermeer, Adrian Otaegui, Jason Kokrak
|6:56 a.m.
|Alex Bjork, Rod Perry, Ross Fisher
|7:07 a.m.
|Eddie Pepperell, Branden Grace, Ryan Palmer
|7:18 a.m.
|Ryan Moore, Joel Dahmen, Thorbjorn Olesen
|7:29 a.m.
|Y.E. Yang, Rich Beem, John Daly
|7:40 a.m.
|Steve Stricker, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay
|7:51 a.m.
|Sung Kang, Shaun Micheel, Alex Beach
|8:02 a.m.
|C.T. Pan, Kevin Na, Ryan Armour
|8:13 a.m.
|Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson
|8:24 a.m.
|Kevin Tway, Brandon Stone, Bronson Burgoon
|8:35 a.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Tom Lewis
|8:46 a.m.
|Jazz Janewattananond, Tyler Hall, Michael Kim
|8:57 a.m.
|Mikko Korhonen, Craig Hocknull, Jhonattan Vegas
|12:10 p.m.
|Ben Cook, Scott Piercy, Brian Gay (WD)
|12:21 p.m.
|Thomas Pieters, Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin
|12:32 p.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Max Homa
|12:43 p.m.
|Henrik Stenson, David Lipsky, Richard Sterne
|12:54 p.m.
|Shane Lowry, Erik Van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood
|1:05 p.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Kelly Kraft, Adam Scott
|1:16 p.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed
|1:27 p.m.
|Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose
|1:38 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Alex Noren
|1:49 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods
|2 p.m.
|Aaron Wise, Ryan Fox, Shugo Imahira
|2:11 p.m.
|Julian Suri, Marty Jertson, Martin Trainer
|2:22 p.m.
|Lucas Herbert, Cory Schneider, Sungjai Im
10th Tee – Friday
|Tee Time
|Players
|6:45 a.m.
|Michael Thompson, Danny Lee, Justin Bertsch
|6:56 a.m.
|Cameron Champ, Rich Berberian Jr., Lucas Glover
|7:07 a.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
|7:18 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter
|7:29 a.m.
|Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gary Woodland
|7:40 a.m.
|Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Keegan Bradley
|7:51 a.m.
|Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
|8:02 a.m.
|Pat Perez, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau
|8:13 a.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day
|8:24 a.m.
|Satoshi Kodaira, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith
|8:35 a.m.
|Corey Conners, Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman
|8:46 a.m.
|Jorge Campillo, Stuart Deane, Chesson Hadley
|8:57 a.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Filbert, Kurt Kitayama
|12:10 p.m.
|Rob Labritz, Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun
|12:21 p.m.
|Sam Burns, Jeffrey Schmid, Keith Mitchell
|12:32 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Jason Caron, Andrew Putnam
|12:43 p.m.
|John O’Leary, Harold Varner III, Kyle Stanley
|12:54 p.m.
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Justin Harding, Richy Werenski
|1:05 p.m.
|J.T. Poston, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker
|1:16 p.m.
|Graeme McDowell, Chez Reavie, Brendan Jones
|1:27 p.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Knox, Haotong Li
|1:38 p.m.
|Lee Westwood, Shaun Norris, Charles Howell III
|1:49 p.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard, Troy Merritt
|2 p.m.
|Joost Luiten, Brian Mackey, Matt Wallace
|2:11 p.m.
|Casey Russell, Luke List, Abraham Ancer
|2:22 p.m.
|Craig Bowden, Adam Long, Joaquin Niemann
PGA Championship on TV, online
Round 2 – Friday
Golf Channel
Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.
Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7:30-9 p.m.
TNT
Round 2 Live Action: 1-7 :30 p.m.
WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 1-7:30 p.m.
PGA.com
Featured Group No. 1: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Featured Group No. 2: 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 1-7:30 p.m.
