PGA Championship Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

Round 3 of the 101st PGA Champions begins with Brooks Koepka coming off a record 36-hole run and holding a 7-shot lead in the year’s second major championship.

Jordan Spieth will join Koepka in the final pairing on Saturday at 2:50 p.m. ET. Spieth, who hopes to complete his career grand slam this weekend, joins Adam Scott tied for second place at 5-under par.

Koepka shot a major-championship, 36-hole record of 128 in the first two rounds and is looking to repeat as the PGA Championship winner.

Tiger Woods won’t be playing this weekend after having missed the cut with a +5 overall score after 36 holes.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 3 at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. All times are Eastern.

Round 3 Tee Times, Pairings

PGA Championship week on TV

Round 3 – Saturday

Golf Channel

Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8-11 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m.

TNT

Round 3 Live Action: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CBS

Round 3 Live Action: 2-7 p.m.

CBSSports.com Simulcast: 2-7 p.m.

PGA.com

Featured Group No. 1: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

