PGA Championship: Three club pros make the cut at Bethpage

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Only seven club professionals have made the cut in the PGA Championship over the last decade, but three of them will play the weekend at Bethpage Black.

Leading the way is Marty Jertson, who works for Ping Golf in Phoenix, Arizona. Jertson shot 72-69 to make the cut comfortably in a tie for 36th at the halfway stage. He had missed the cut in his three previous appearances in the tournament.

Tied for 68th at 4-over-par — making the cut on the number — are Ryan Vermeer and Rob Labritz. Vermeer logged rounds of 70 and 74, while Labritz fought back from an opening 75 with a second round 69.

Vermeer, from Omaha, Nebraska, is making his third straight appearance in the PGA but will see weekend action for the first time. Only Labritz has made the cut previously. This is the sixth start in the PGA Championship for the director of golf at GlenArbor Golf Club north of New York City. He made his debut in 2002 and made the weekend at Whistling Straits in 2010, finishing T68.

“I’m definitely a lot more comfortable out here,” Labritz told Golfweek on the eve of the event. That’s not just a matter of experience in a major but experience at Bethpage Black, where he has won the New York State Open three times. Labritz admitted to setting a goal of a top-20 finish. Being around for the weekend is a good start.