Tiger Woods' miserable Friday at the PGA Championship by the numbers

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – In a surprising early exit from Bethpage Black, Tiger Woods reverted to the mediocre form of recent injury-plagued years with a 73 and missed PGA Championship cut.
The numbers from his second round told a pretty clear story.
- 3 birdies, 6 bogeys, 0 double bogeys
- Three fairways hit, a day after hitting 10, leaving him at T154 in accuracy and 129th in the field Strokes Gained Off The Tee.
- Missed his first 7 fairways.
- 9 of 18 greens, but a 31’7” proximity average, 4 feet below his PGA Tour season average
- 94’0” feet of putts made with 18 putts on the 9 greens in regulation.
- 30 putts, 106 in Strokes Gained putting
- 1 three-putt (14th hole)
- Played the par-3’s +4, the par-4’s +4 and the par-5’s -3
- 17 shots: the difference between Woods and playing partner Brooks Koepka over 36 holes.
- Ninth time Woods has missed a cut in a major as a professional
- 3 missed cuts in last 7 PGA Championships
