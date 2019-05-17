Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tiger Woods' miserable Friday at the PGA Championship by the numbers

By May 17, 2019 7:19 pm

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – In a surprising early exit from Bethpage Black, Tiger Woods reverted to the mediocre form of recent injury-plagued years with a 73 and missed PGA Championship cut.

The numbers from his second round told a pretty clear story.

  • 3 birdies, 6 bogeys, 0 double bogeys
  • Three fairways hit, a day after hitting 10, leaving him at T154 in accuracy and 129th in the field Strokes Gained Off The Tee.
  • Missed his first 7 fairways.
  • 9 of 18 greens, but a 31’7” proximity average, 4 feet below his PGA Tour season average
  • 94’0” feet of putts made with 18 putts on the 9 greens in regulation.
  • 30 putts, 106 in Strokes Gained putting
  • 1 three-putt (14th hole)
  • Played the par-3’s +4, the par-4’s +4 and the par-5’s -3
  • 17 shots: the difference between Woods and playing partner Brooks Koepka over 36 holes.
  • Ninth time Woods has missed a cut in a major as a professional
  • 3 missed cuts in last 7 PGA Championships

