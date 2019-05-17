Tiger Woods' miserable Friday at the PGA Championship by the numbers

By: Geoff Shackelford | May 17, 2019 7:19 pm

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – In a surprising early exit from Bethpage Black, Tiger Woods reverted to the mediocre form of recent injury-plagued years with a 73 and missed PGA Championship cut.

The numbers from his second round told a pretty clear story.