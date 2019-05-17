Tiger Woods saves par amid swarm of fans, phones at PGA Championship

Bedlam enveloped the first hole when Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari began play in Round 2 of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.

Teeing off third, Woods sent his first shot of the round spinning off to the left as his right foot seemingly slipped.

SCORES: 101st PGA Championship

The ball landed in the gallery and immediately triggered a swarm of spectators scurry to get as close to it as possible without causing movement.

As Woods walked up the fairway on the 430-yard, par-4 hole, fans smothered the ball with their smartphones as it safely rested for the moment beneath tall fescue grass. It seemed Woods had found the lone spot of grass that had not been trod by the eager and boisterous Long Island multitudes.

“Fescue? No, fes you!”

Under the direction of caddie Joe LaCava and Woods, course marshals and law enforcement personnel spent several minutes trying to clear a path for Woods make his approach shot.

Meanwhile, various intonations of “Tigah!” and other non-distinguishable shouts filled the air.

As all sorts of potential golf hell threatened to break loose around him, the steely Woods calmly extracted his ball from the grass with a swift, sharp stroke, only to have his Bridgestone Tour B XS land in the right greenside bunker.

Things could have gone far worse considering the surrounding circumstances.

"Can you show me that video you filmed of Tiger Woods' back?" – Literally no human. Ever. pic.twitter.com/bWF4ZKo33m — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanbunkered) May 17, 2019

Woods landed his next shot on the green in three and then softly pushed home a par putt from six feet.

All that just for par. And will likely all be for naught once this weekend is over.

Koepka make his birdie putt with ease and took a 10-shot lead over Woods.

It expanded to 12 shots on the next hole as Woods would bogey the second and Koepka would add another birdie to his card.