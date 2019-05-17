What Tiger Woods said after missing the cut in the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the 101st PGA Championship Friday, a stunning rebuke following his triumphant victory at the Masters just 33 days ago.

Woods’ early exit from the year’s second major was a real possibility entering play in the second round at Bethpage Black on Long Island, even as the cutline moved to +4. Woods remained safely in contention in terms of playing this weekend until consecutive bogeys on No. 10, 11 and 12 all but gassed up his luxury yacht docked in nearby Oyster Bay for the trip back to Florida.

Woods has not played since his one-shot victory at Augusta National in an effort to remain rested and ready for the PGA, which moved to May from August this year.

But that strategy failed to produce any positive results as Woods’ game was visibly rusty and was no match for darkness that is the Black.

Here is some of Woods had to say after missing the cut at the PGA Championship.

On his overall game

“I’m not playing the weekend. That’s disappointing. Just didn’t quite — just didn’t quite have it.”

On whether or not he prepared enough

“It’s just the way it goes. You know, just don’t feel well and just not able to do it. But resting would be better, so I would have energy to play. You know, unfortunately I just didn’t — made too many mistakes and just didn’t do the little things I need to do. You know, I had a couple three-putts. I didn’t hit wedges close. I didn’t hit any fairways today. Did a lot of little things wrong.”

On getting back to the emotional high from winning the Masters

“It’s a nice problem to have. You know, so I’ve enjoyed being the Masters Champion again, and the PGA was a quick turnaround, and unfortunately I just didn’t — I just didn’t play well. As I said, I didn’t do all the little things I need to do correctly to post good scores and put myself in position to shoot good scores.”

On his thoughts about Brooks Koepka

“He’s driving it 330 yards in the middle of the fairway. He’s got 9-irons when most of us are hitting 5-irons, 4-irons, and he’s putting well. That adds up to a pretty substantial lead, and if he keeps doing what he’s doing, there’s no reason why he can’t build on this lead.

“The golf course is soft enough where the power helps. So when he did miss the fairway, I missed it far enough down there where he was still able to hit wedges and 9-irons on the green, and on top of that, he missed on the correct sides. So he had good angles. . . . When you’re able to hit the ball much further than other players, and get on the right golf courses where setups like this is penalizing if you are a little bit crooked, and if he does miss it, as I said, he misses on the correct sides, and he’s far enough down there to where he was able to get the ball on the green and he did all the little things right. He had the good angles. He missed the ball in the correct spots, and it adds up to a big lead and as I said, there’s no reason why he can’t increase this lead.”

On what he’ll do better next time

“Open the field a little better — that’s first and foremost. If I get that going a little better, start training and start practicing again and get back up to speed . . . There’s no reason why I can’t get up to speed again and crank it back up. I’ve got to start feeling a little bit better first before that happens. We’ll do that first and then start cranking it back up again.”