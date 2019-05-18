In last match before team elimination, Florida Tech wins first women’s golf title

What a way to go out.

Florida Tech went into the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship this week after being told in February that their team would be dissolved next year, but the Panthers didn’t let disappointment extinguish their fire.

On Saturday, the Panthers competed for the national championship in the final match of program history at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and they won.

After three days of play, Florida Tech defeated Cal State San Marcos on Saturday to become Division II champions for the first time in program history. Cal State San Marcos defeated the Division II reigning champions Indianapolis in the semifinal round.

AND THAT DOES IT!!!!@megan_dennisxo knocks in to secure the @NCAADII National Championship for Florida Tech!!!! pic.twitter.com/CMi4D2KrpK — Florida Tech Women’s Golf (@FloridaTechWG) May 18, 2019

Lucy Eaton, a senior from Yorkshire, England, was a key in the Panthers’ success at PGA National Champion Course, scoring a 75 in the final round and finishing in third place after three days. Coming off a second-round 70, Eaton went 2 over with two birdies, an eagle on No. 10, two bogeys and two double bogeys on Saturday.

Noelle Beijer, a sophomore from Assendelft, Netherlands, also played a key role for the team taking home the title, finishing the final round 1-under 72. Beijer had five birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey on No. 6 to finish 1 under in the final round.

While the win marked Florida Tech’s first women’s golf title, the Panthers previously won an individual title in 2007 courtesy of Daniela Iacobelli.

In February, Florida Tech athletic director Bill Jurgens said while the decision to eliminate the women’s golf team was “very difficult for the university,” the cut would allow the university’s limited athletic resources to be better used across the remaining 18 varsity sports.

On Saturday, just asMegan Dennis tapped in the final putt on 18 to win the championship for the Panthers, the team’s page was taken off Florida Tech’s athletics website.