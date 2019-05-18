Play suspended at Blessings Golf Club due to weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At 12:15 p.m., there was a non-immediate suspension of play at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship being played at Blessings Golf Club. Players were allowed to finish their hole and then report to the evacuation vans to be brought into the clubhouse.

Fifteen minutes prior, it was announced the afternoon tee times would be delayed due to anticipated weather moving into the area. Morning groups continued to play.

Duke has vaulted to a 7-shot lead after an 11-under start to its second round. The Blue Devils entered the second round after a 13-over 305— good for fifth place in the opening round. Southern California, the top-ranked team in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, and first-round leader is 5 under on day two and in second place.

All five Duke players are under-par in for the round with junior Ana Belac in the clubhouse with the lead after a 4-under 69. She sits at 1-under 145 for the championship.

Blessing Golf Club is playing drastically different from round one.

With eighteen players having completed the second the round, the scoring average is 73.67 compared to 79.93 on day one. Every hole on the golf course is playing easier in the second round with the exception being hole No. 8.