Take a look at the golf courses owned by Donald Trump

By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper | May 18, 2019 9:41 am

Before Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, he was well-known in the golf community as the namesake of the courses and grounds that share his name.

There are 12 Trump Golf properties in the United States, two in Scotland, one in Ireland and one in the United Arab Emirates. The Trump Organization also has three golf properties opening soon: one in Dubai and two in Indonesia.

Seven of the current Trump Golf properties are open to the public for tee times and nine of the clubs are private.

Here’s a look at the 16 current Trump Golf properties around the world.

1. Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster

Location: Bedminster, NJ

Tee Times: Private Club

Website: www.trumpnationalbedminster.com

Sung Hyun Park at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images) The first hole. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) General view of the first hole. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) Sung Hyun Park on the 18th hole. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

2. Trump National Golf Club, Charlotte

Location: Charlotte, NC

Tee Times: Private Club

Website: www.trumpnationalcharlotte.com

Overview of the Trump National Golf Club, Charlotte. (The Trump Organization) Overview of Trump Nationa Golf Club, Charlotte. (The Trump Organization)

3. Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck

Location: Colts Neck, NJ

Tee Times: Private Club

Website: www.trumpcoltsneck.com

Overview of Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck. (The Trump Organization) Overview of Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck. (The Trump Organization)

4. Trump National Doral Golf Club

Location: Miami, Fla.

Tee Times: Open to public

Website: www.trumpgolfdoral.com

Trump National Doral sign. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Scott Piercy on the 11th hole. (Drew Hallowell/Getty Images) The 17th hole green. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR) An aerial course overview.(Chris Condon/PGA TOUR/MetLife Blimp) Adam Scott on the 14th hole. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) The ninth hole. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

5. Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point

Location: Ferry Point, New York

Tee Times: Open to public

Website: www.trumpferrypoint.com

Eric Trump, Jack Nicklaus and Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Golf Links. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) A general view at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point. (Mike Pont/WireImage) A general view of atmosphere at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point. (Mike Pont/WireImage) Michael Strahan at a charity event at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) The back patio of the clubhouse. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

6. Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley

Location: Hudson Valley, NY

Tee Times: Private Club

Website: www.trumpnationalhudsonvalley.com

An overview of the Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley. (The Trump Organization) An overview of the Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley. (The Trump Organization) # 15 An overview of the Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley. (The Trump Organization)

7. Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter

Location: Jupiter, Fla.

Tee Times: Private Club

Website: www.trumpnationaljupiter.com

The 11th hole at the Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter. (The Trump Organization) An overview of the Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter. (The Trump Organization) An overview of the Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter. (The Trump Organization)

8. Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Tee Times: Open to public

Website: www.trumpnationallosangeles.com

Annika Sorenstam on the first fairway in 2005. (Jeff Gross/Getty Images) The tenth hole in 2005.(Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Mi Hyun Kim on the first hole in 2005. (Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Hank Baskett during the Hank Baskett Classic Golf Tournament. (Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) A general view at the Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles in 2005. (Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

9. Trump National Golf Club, Philadelphia

Location: Philadelphia, Penn.

Tee Times: Private Club

Website: www.trumpnationalphiladelphia.com

An overview of the Trump National Golf Club, Philadelphia. (The Trump Organization) An overview of the Trump National Golf Club, Philadelphia. (The Trump Organization)

10. Trump National Golf Club, Washington D.C.

Location: Washington D.C.

Tee Times: Private Club

Website: www.trumpnationaldc.com

A look at the Trump National Golf Club, Washington D.C. (The Trump Organization) A look at the Trump National Golf Club, Washington D.C. (The Trump Organization) A look at the Trump National Golf Club, Washington D.C. (The Trump Organization)

11. Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach

Location: West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tee Times: Private Club

Website: www.trumpinternationalpalmbeaches.com

The entrance of the Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) A view at the Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach. (The Trump Organization) A view at the Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach. (The Trump Organization) A view at the Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach. (The Trump Organization)

12. Trump National Golf Club, Westchester

Location: Westchester, NY

Tee Times: Private Club

Website: www.trumpnationalwestchester.com

The 13th hole at the Trump National Golf Club, Westchester. (The Trump Organization) The 13th hole at the Trump National Golf Club, Westchester. (The Trump Organization) Trump National Golf Club Westchester. (Bobby Bank/WireImage)

13. Trump Turnberry

Location: Turnberry, Scotland

Tee Times: Open to public

Website: www.turnberry.co.uk

The fourth hole on the Ailsa Course. (David Cannon/Getty Images) The clubhouse and driving ranges. (David Cannon/Getty Images) The ninth hole. (David Cannon/Getty Images) Nick Edmund plays the fourth hole. (David Cannon/Getty Images) The 10th hole. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

14. Trump International, Scotland

Location: Aberdeen, Scotland

Tee times: Open to public

Website: www.trumpgolfscotland.com

The 651 yards par 5, 18th hole. (David Cannon/Getty Images) A Trump helicopter arrives at Trump International Golf Links. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) The bunkers on the fourth hole. (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

15. Trump International Golf Links and Hotel, Doonbeg

Location: Doonbeg, Ireland

Tee times: Open to public

Website: www.trumpgolfireland.com

The par 3, 14th hole. (David Cannon/Getty Images) Hotel and clubhouse with the 18th green. (David Cannon/Getty Images) The par 4, sixth hole. (David Cannon/Getty Images) The par 4, first hole. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

16. Trump International Golf Club, Dubai

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tee Times: Open to public

Website: www.trumpgolfdubai.com

The 17th hole. (Trump International Golf Club, Dubai) The second hole. (Trump International Golf Club, Dubai) The eighth hole. (Trump International Golf Club, Dubai) The ninth fairway. (Trump International Golf Club, Dubai) Another view from the 17th hole. (Trump International Golf Club, Dubai)

Coming soon

Trump World Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.trump.com/golf/trump-world-golf-club-dubai

Trump International Hotel and Tower, Lido City, Indonesia

Website: www.trumphotels.com/lido

Trump International Hotel and Tower, Bali, Indonesia

Website: www.trumphotels.com/bali