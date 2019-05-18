Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PGA Championship Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info

PGA Championship

By May 18, 2019 8:12 pm

The final round of the 101st PGA Champions begins Sunday and Brooks Koepka still holds a commanding lead at 12 under.

Koepka, who shot a 70 in the third round, has seemed uncatchable for the three-straight days as he makes a run for his second major championship this year.

Harold Varner III and Jazz Janewattananond are the closest contenders to knock off Koepka. They trail the 2018 PGA Championship winner by seven strokes entering Sunday’s final round.

Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for the final round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.

Round 3 Tee Times, Pairings

1st tee

Tee Time (ET) Pairing
7:35 a.m. David Lipsky, Rich Beem
7:45 a.m. Max Homa, Joost Luiten
7:55 a.m. Corey Conners, Marty Jertson
8:05 a.m. Kevin Tway, Kurt Kitayma
8:15 a.m. Ross Fisher, Andrew Putnam
8:25 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Beau Hossler
8:35 a.m. Pat Perez, Rob Labritz
8:45 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Henrik Stenson
8:55 a.m. Justin Harding, Cameron Smith
9:05 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Herbert
9:15 a.m. Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson
9:25 a.m. Cameron Champ, Alex Noren
9:35 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Ryan Vermeer
9:45 a.m. J.T. Poston, Thomas Pieters
9:55 a.m. Kelly Kraft, Daniel Berger
10:05 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
10:15 a.m. Thorbjørn Olesen, Jason Kokrak
10:35 a.m. Bronson Burgoon, J.J. Spaun
10:45 a.m. Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley
10:55 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson
11:05 a.m. Billy Horschel, Webb Simpon
11:15 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Joel Dahmen
11:25 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Charles Howell III
11:35 a.m. Aaron Wise, Tyrell Hatton
11:45 a.m. Haotong Li, Adam Hadwin
11:55 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau
12:05 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Jason Day
12:15 p.m. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Adam Long
12:25 p.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry
12:35 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Scott Piercy
12:45 p.m. Justin Rose, Sam Burns
12:55 p.m. Chez Reavie, Tommy Fleetwood
1:05 p.m. Lucas Glover, Lucas Bjerregaard
1:25 p.m. Danny Lee, Danny Willett
1:35 p.m. Sun Kang, Rickie Fowler
1:45 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Erik Van Rooyen
1:55 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott
2:05 p.m. Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele
2:15 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama
2:25 p.m. Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List
2:35 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner III

 

PGA Championship week on TV

Sunday

Golf Channel
Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.
Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8-11 a.m.
Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m. 
TNT
Final Round Live Action: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
CBS
Final Round Live Action: 2-7 p.m.
CBSSports.com Simulcast: 2-7 p.m.
PGA.com
Featured Group No. 1: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Featured Group No. 2: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

