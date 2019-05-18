PGA Championship Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info

The final round of the 101st PGA Champions begins Sunday and Brooks Koepka still holds a commanding lead at 12 under.
Koepka, who shot a 70 in the third round, has seemed uncatchable for the three-straight days as he makes a run for his second major championship this year.
Harold Varner III and Jazz Janewattananond are the closest contenders to knock off Koepka. They trail the 2018 PGA Championship winner by seven strokes entering Sunday’s final round.
Here are the tee times, pairings and TV info for the final round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y.
Round 3 Tee Times, Pairings
1st tee
|Tee Time (ET)
|Pairing
|7:35 a.m.
|David Lipsky, Rich Beem
|7:45 a.m.
|Max Homa, Joost Luiten
|7:55 a.m.
|Corey Conners, Marty Jertson
|8:05 a.m.
|Kevin Tway, Kurt Kitayma
|8:15 a.m.
|Ross Fisher, Andrew Putnam
|8:25 a.m.
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Beau Hossler
|8:35 a.m.
|Pat Perez, Rob Labritz
|8:45 a.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Henrik Stenson
|8:55 a.m.
|Justin Harding, Cameron Smith
|9:05 a.m.
|Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Herbert
|9:15 a.m.
|Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson
|9:25 a.m.
|Cameron Champ, Alex Noren
|9:35 a.m.
|Graeme McDowell, Ryan Vermeer
|9:45 a.m.
|J.T. Poston, Thomas Pieters
|9:55 a.m.
|Kelly Kraft, Daniel Berger
|10:05 a.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|10:15 a.m.
|Thorbjørn Olesen, Jason Kokrak
|10:35 a.m.
|Bronson Burgoon, J.J. Spaun
|10:45 a.m.
|Gary Woodland, Keegan Bradley
|10:55 a.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson
|11:05 a.m.
|Billy Horschel, Webb Simpon
|11:15 a.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Joel Dahmen
|11:25 a.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Charles Howell III
|11:35 a.m.
|Aaron Wise, Tyrell Hatton
|11:45 a.m.
|Haotong Li, Adam Hadwin
|11:55 a.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau
|12:05 p.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Jason Day
|12:15 p.m.
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Adam Long
|12:25 p.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry
|12:35 p.m.
|Jimmy Walker, Scott Piercy
|12:45 p.m.
|Justin Rose, Sam Burns
|12:55 p.m.
|Chez Reavie, Tommy Fleetwood
|1:05 p.m.
|Lucas Glover, Lucas Bjerregaard
|1:25 p.m.
|Danny Lee, Danny Willett
|1:35 p.m.
|Sun Kang, Rickie Fowler
|1:45 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Erik Van Rooyen
|1:55 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott
|2:05 p.m.
|Matt Wallace, Xander Schauffele
|2:15 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama
|2:25 p.m.
|Jazz Janewattananond, Luke List
|2:35 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Harold Varner III
PGA Championship week on TV
Sunday
Golf Channel
Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.
Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8-11 a.m.
Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m.
TNT
Final Round Live Action: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
CBS
Final Round Live Action: 2-7 p.m.
CBSSports.com Simulcast: 2-7 p.m.
PGA.com
Featured Group No. 1: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Featured Group No. 2: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Comments