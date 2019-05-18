Johnson, Alfredsson share lead headed into final round at U.S. Senior Women's Open

Trish Johnson and Helen Alfredsson share the lead at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open after Saturday’s third round at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Playing in temperatures that exceeded 90 degrees, Johnson rallied Saturday after bogeying two of her last three holes in the second round. After shooting a 75 and 72 in the first two rounds respectively, Johnson had six birdies, an eagle and three bogeys Saturday to finish the third round even-par 66. She sits 5 under through the tournament.

Alfredsson’s round Saturday was marked by consistency as she shot a 69 for the second-straight day with three birdies and a bogey. Alfredsson, who also sits at even par, held the lead after the second round at 2 over and is looking to keep it up for 18 more holes.

“Today could have been a quite a low round if I would have made some very, very makeable putts,” Alfredsson said. “But you never know. I’m just going to have to take tomorrow. I’m happy where I am.”

Alfredsson, who finished sixth in last year’s inaugural championship, is the only player in the field so far to shoot in the 60s in two different rounds.

Juli Inkster is in solo third, four strokes behind the leaders and one stroke ahead of Nanci Bowen in fourth.

Reigning champion Laura Davies sits at 6 over after shooting a 74 in the third round. Davies struggled Saturday, recording six bogeys to finish the third round T-5 after trailing second-round leader Alfredsson by one shot entering play Saturday.

The final round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open will air on Fox Sports 1 on Sunday from 3 – 5 p.m. ET.