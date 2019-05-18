How to watch the PGA Championship on TV, online

The 101st PGA Championship resumes at 7:50 a.m. ET Saturday at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, on Long Island.

Brooks Koepka leads by 7-shots over Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth. Koepka and Spieth will be the final pairing of the day, teeing off at 2:50 p.m.

There are multiple options to follow the action live, whether it be on TV or live stream.

The live action from Bethpage will be airing on CBS and TNT, while the PGA of America, TNT and CBS will also offer live content online.

Golf Channel will offer live PGA Championship-themed programming throughout the week. The PGA of America also has a free 2019 PGA Championship app available for download via the App Store or Google Play. It will offer live-streaming coverage of the event.

All times listed are Eastern.

PGA Championship week on TV

Round 3 – Saturday

Golf Channel

Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8-11 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m.

TNT

Round 3 Live Action: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CBS

Round 3 Live Action: 2-7 p.m.

CBSSports.com Simulcast: 2-7 p.m.

PGA.com

Featured Group No. 1: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Final Round – Sunday

Golf Channel

Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8-11 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m.

TNT

Final Round Live Action: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CBS

Final Round Live Action: 2-7 p.m.

CBSSports.com Simulcast: 2-7 p.m.

PGA.com

Featured Group No. 1: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.