NCAA women's golf championships halted, will resume Sunday

Day 2 of the 2019 NCAA Div. I women’s golf championships was finally called at 5:38 local time at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.

The NCAA made it official more than five hours after play was originally suspended.

At 12:15 p.m., tournament officials declared a “non-immediate suspension of play”. Golfers were allowed to finish the hole they were on but then the course was cleared of golfers, spectators, NCAA officials and anyone else in attendance.

The afternoon wave, 12 of the 24 teams, never started their rounds. Only 18 golfers in all played all 18 holes on Saturday. Golf will resume on Sunday.

“I was happy to see that we were able to get play in this morning,” said Dan Brooks, the head coach at Duke. The Blue Devils were 11-under when play was halted and currently lead at 2-over, seven shots ahead of USC. “We weren’t sure what the weather was going to look like this afternoon but I told the girls that we would likely come off the course at least once, and we came close to that not happening. We’ll just have to see moving forward.”

The Blessings course, which proved difficult in Friday’s first round, played a bit different on Saturday.

“The wind was still there today but I think the morning dew helped the golfballs sit a little better on the green,” Duke’s Gina Kim said. “There was a small shower in the morning that softened the greens as well, so I was able to be a little more aggressive and land the ball in the spots I wanted to. That really helped us shoot low today.”

The format calls for the field of 24 teams to be cut to 15 after 54 holes and then cut again to the top eight teams after 72 holes, after which the individual champion will be crowned. The eight remaining teams will square off in a match play bracket to determine the national championship.