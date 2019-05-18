NCAA women's golf championships live blog: Weather delays play

The 2019 NCAA Div. I Women’s Golf Championship is here.

There are 24 teams and 12 individuals at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., where the Arkansas Razorbacks are the host team.

The format calls for 72 holes of stroke play, after which the individual champion will be determined. From there, the top eight teams will battle it out in match play to determine the team national champion.

We have expert picks and a primer on teams to watch. There are also two prohibitive favorites to win the championship. And there was also an 11th-hour yardage book mishap that you won’t believe. The golf course is proving to be a beast. After one round, Texas and Arkansas led but USC was lurking. And Duke is also right there.

Updates from Arkansas