Forecaddie: Long lines, limited grandstand seating dampen fan experience for some

The Forecaddie strolled around Bethpage Black, thrilled that a perfect spring day emerged for Saturday’s third round with a robust crowd, undeterred by Tiger Woods’ weekend absence. Yet the biggest galleries of the week exposed a venue that seemed unprepared for what looked like nearly 50,000 spectators by the Man Out Front’s estimate.

Two lines behind the 13th green’s “Beverage Oasis” serving beer and cocktails extended 41 yards, with spectators exiting saying the wait was 50 minutes to eventually buy an expensive drink.

“No, we would not do that again,” replied the better half of a young couple as they exited with four drinks. They were too irritated to give their names and the Forecaddie was not about to slow them from enjoying their hard-earned acquisition.

A handful of beverage carts selling $15 Michelob Ultras had lines stretching 15 to 20 deep, and even basic lemonade and pretzel stands were 25-minute ordeals for a basic refreshment.

40 minutes in beer line and they announce their out of beer. 7th hole at bethpage. pic.twitter.com/UA3KzHCmJT — Mike Schmidt (@misch1931) May 18, 2019

Of course, the Forecaddie overheard no shortage of grumbling, always uttered with a little Long Island sarcasm.

“The offerings are a little stingy,” one was heard saying.

Beyond the food, watching golf was a battle too, with surprisingly small grandstands looking even tinier on Bethpage’s huge property. Even though the stands are the only way to actually see most of the action, seats were at a premium due to limited capacity.

Attended PGA championship yesterday, witnessed many golf tournaments including ab a dozen majors. As bad a fan experience as I’ve ever seen.#cant get it done when it counts #Pga championship #bethpage black — Gracias Johnny (@johnny_gracias) May 18, 2019

One woman’s overheard question to her husband after announcing he was ready to leave summed up her feelings about the spartan Bethpage fan experience.

“Why are so many people here anyway?”