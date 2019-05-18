PGA Championship Round 3 Live Blog: Can anyone catch Brooks Koepka? - Part II

Can anyone catch Brooks Koepka?

Still.

Koepka a 7-shot lead entering Round 3 of the PGA Championship Saturday following an historic run thus far at Bethpage Black.

The 29-year-old, three-time major champion shot a 36-hole, major-tournament record of 128 in the first two rounds of the year’s second major. The defending PGA Championship winner, Koepka will be grouped with Jordan Spieth in the final pairing Saturday starting from the first tee at 2:50 p.m. ET.

SCORES: 101st PGA Championship

“This probably sounds bad, but today was a battle,” Koepka said of his 5-under 65 Friday. “I didn’t strike it that good. I was leaking a few to the right. But I don’t think — the way I hung in there today and battled it, I think that was probably more impressive than yesterday, not having your A game but still being able to shoot a great score.”

Spieth and Adam Scott are tied for second place at 5-under par. Spieth is seeking a career grand slam this weekend, but that will almost certainly have to wait until at least 2020 at TPC Harding in San Francisco.

Any early-round excitement that might have filled the gallery early on Saturday was smote once Tiger Woods finished his second round at +5 overall, one shot afoul of the cut line.

We’ll be updating this space Saturday with the latest developments from Bethpage.

PGA Championship week on TV

Round 3 – Saturday

Golf Channel

Morning Drive: 6-8 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 8-11 a.m.

Golf Central Live: From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m.

TNT

Round 3 Live Action: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WatchTNT.com Simulcast: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

CBS

Round 3 Live Action: 2-7 p.m.

CBSSports.com Simulcast: 2-7 p.m.

PGA.com

Featured Group No. 1: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Featured Holes 16, 17, & 18: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.