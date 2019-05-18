After a week of hype centered upon the likes of Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, it turns out Jazz Janewattananond has become the most intriguing name near the top of the leaderboard on Moving Day at the 101st PGA Championship.

Who is Jazz Janewattananond?

Here are some notable facts:

Janewattananond the SMBC Singapore Open by two shots in January and moved into the top 100 in the OWGR with the victory. The victory earned him a spot in British Open at Royal Portrush in July. He also played in the British Open last year, but missed the cut.

Earned his first pro win on the Asian Tour at the Bangladesh Open on Feb. 4, 2017.

Won the July 2018 Queen’s Cup in Thailand.

Born in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 26, 1995,

Janewattananond became the youngest golfer to make the cut on the Asian Tour at the age of 14 years, 71 days at the 2010 International in his native country.

He stands 5-feet-9 and weighs 150 pounds.

He is currently ranked No. 72 in the world and earned his spot at Bethpage via special invitation by the PGA of America.

His given first name was Atiwit but took to the nickname given to him by his dad, who happened to like that type of music.

He knows with whom to hang on tour.

Yeah this happened today @BeefGolf Helicopter ride around Malaysia pic.twitter.com/hUYJwW8gzJ — Jazz Janewattananond (@jazzjanegolf) January 31, 2018 He once spent two weeks living among monks.

He can be found on Facebook @JazzJane and Tweets at @JazzJaneGolf. He had 880 followers as of 5:30 p.m. ET.

His caddie is a local, Jack Miller of Farmingdale, Miller is the top-ranked caddie at Bethpage Black. Janewattananond didn’t bring his own tour caddie. “It’s good, it’s good, it’s great. Sometimes I’m finding it hard to understand his New York accent,” Janewattananond told Mark Herrmann of Newsday. “But it’s good. [Miller] brought some crowd with him.”

He stands at 4-under and sits 9 shots behind Brooks Koepka after 17 holes of play Saturday.