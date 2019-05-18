Phil Mickelson posts another weird video: "As the putts go down, the thumbs are coming up"

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Phil Mickelson got plenty of attention with his Twitter video posted prior to Round 3 of the Masters.

He claimed he was going to be ‘hitting bombs’ and attacking the pin placements at Augusta National while also working in a jab on playing partner Matt Kuchar. That’s not to mention the fact that the whole thing was timed perfectly with his slow drive down Magnolia Lane.

Apparently this is a thing now, because Mickelson dropped in Saturday morning with another video ahead of his third round at the PGA Championship.

This one was even more out there. No Magnolia Lane this time, but we have talk of breaking the all-time thumbs up record at Bethpage Black, talk of thumb activation and a statement that ‘As the putts go down, the thumbs are coming up.’

We’re almost starting to venture into Andy Kaufman territory with these avant-garde clips, but Mickelson has always marched to the beat of a different drum.

Check out the video below as Mickelson’s third round gets underway from Bethpage Black.