Brooks Koepka shows major sportsmanship in helping Varner hunt for missing ball

Brooks Koepka would likely prefer to focus solely on wrapping up his second consecutive PGA Championship Sunday.

But he faced a few distractions Sunday before and during his round.

While approaching the first tee box at Bethpage Black, Koepka was caught by the CBS camera in conversation with his long-time girlfriend, Jena Sims.

Sims apparently wanted to give her beau a good-luck kiss before his final round. But Koepka wasn’t buying.

Koepka was able to pull himself away from his game during his round, however, offering a welcome display of class and sportsmanship in the process.

Playing partner Harold Varner III launched his second shot from 189 yards on 517-yard, par-5, fourth hole into the woods along the left fairway.

The ball simply disappeared from Toptracer, those in the gallery and a few million people watching on CBS.

Varner was time limited under the new rules of golf to find his ball. And while Koepka was under no obligation to help, he quickly followed Varner into the brush to assist.

Varner had to take a penalty on the lost ball. He eventually reached the green in five and would absorb a second-consecutive, double-bogey. A bogey on the next hole would knock Varner down to 1-under on the tournament, after starting the day tied for second at 5-under and reaching 6-under after a birdie on Hole No. 1.

While the Knights of Twitter will likely have their fun taking shots at Koepka for not engaging Sims before his round, he certainly offered a sizable dose of professionalism to Varner, who was in the final pairing of a major for the first time in his career.

Well done, Brooks.