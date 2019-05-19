Coming Up: PGA Tour returns to Lone Star State as NCAA Championships get into full swing

Digital Edition
Here is the upcoming professional and major college golf schedule for the week of May 20-26, 2019:

PGA Tour

What: Charles Schwab Challenge
When: May 23-26
Where: Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas

European Tour

What: Made in Denmark
When: May 23-26
Where: Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Farso, Denmark

LPGA

What: Kingsmill Championship
When: May 23-26
Where: Kingsmill Resort (River Course), Williamsburg, Va.

Web.com Tour

What: Evans Scholars Invitational
When: May 23-26
Where: The Glen Club,Glenview, Ill.

PGA Tour Champions

What: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
When: May 23-26
Where: Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

College Men

What: NCAA Div. 1 Championship
When: May 24-29
Where: Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

College Women

What: NCAA Div. 1 Championship
When: May 17-22
Where: Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

