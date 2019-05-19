Coming Up: PGA Tour returns to Lone Star State as NCAA Championships get into full swing

By: Jason Lusk | May 19, 2019 4:47 pm

Here is the upcoming professional and major college golf schedule for the week of May 20-26, 2019:

PGA Tour

What: Charles Schwab Challenge

When: May 23-26

Where: Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas

European Tour

What: Made in Denmark

When: May 23-26

Where: Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Farso, Denmark

LPGA

What: Kingsmill Championship

When: May 23-26

Where: Kingsmill Resort (River Course), Williamsburg, Va.

Web.com Tour

What: Evans Scholars Invitational

When: May 23-26

Where: The Glen Club,Glenview, Ill.

PGA Tour Champions

What: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

When: May 23-26

Where: Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

College Men

What: NCAA Div. 1 Championship

When: May 24-29

Where: Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

College Women

What: NCAA Div. 1 Championship

When: May 17-22

Where: Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.