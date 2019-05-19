Coming Up: PGA Tour returns to Lone Star State as NCAA Championships get into full swing

Here is the upcoming professional and major college golf schedule for the week of May 20-26, 2019:
PGA Tour
What: Charles Schwab Challenge
When: May 23-26
Where: Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas
European Tour
What: Made in Denmark
When: May 23-26
Where: Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Farso, Denmark
LPGA
What: Kingsmill Championship
When: May 23-26
Where: Kingsmill Resort (River Course), Williamsburg, Va.
Web.com Tour
What: Evans Scholars Invitational
When: May 23-26
Where: The Glen Club,Glenview, Ill.
PGA Tour Champions
What: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
When: May 23-26
Where: Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
College Men
What: NCAA Div. 1 Championship
When: May 24-29
Where: Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
College Women
What: NCAA Div. 1 Championship
When: May 17-22
Where: Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
