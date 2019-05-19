Every golfer who has won the PGA Championship

Here is a list of all PGA Championship winners, going back to the inaugural event in 1916 won by James M. Barnes.

The 101st PGA Championship concludes at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., on Sunday. Brooks Koepka is the defending champion.

PGA Championship Winners

YEAR WINNER COURSE SCORE TOTAL 2019 TBD Bethpage Black TBD TBD 2018 Brooks Koepka Bellerive CC 69-63-66-66-264 -16 2017 Justin Thomas Quail Hollow Club 73-66-69-68-276 -8 2016 Jimmy Walker Baltusrol Golf Club 65-66-68-67-266 -14 2015 Jason Day Whistling Straits 68-67-66-67-268 -20 2014 Rory McIlroy Valhalla GC 66-67-67-68-268 -16 2013 Jason Dufner Oak Hill CC 68-63-71-68-270 -10 2012 Rory McIlroy The Ocean Course 67-75-67-66-275 -13 2011 Keegan Bradley Atlanta Athletic Club 71-64-69-68-272 -8 2010 Martin Kaymer Whistling Straits 72-68-67-70-277 -11 2009 Y.E. Yang Hazeltine National GC 73-70-67-70-280 -8 2008 Padraig Harrington Oakland Hills CC 71-74-66-66-277 -3 2007 Tiger Woods Southern Hills CC 71-63-69-69-272 -8 2006 Tiger Woods Medinah CC 69-68-65-68-270 -18 2005 Phil Mickelson Baltusrol GC 67-65-72-72-276 -4 2004 Vijay Singh Whistling Straits 67-68-69-76-280 -8 2003 Shaun Micheel Oak Hill CC 69-68-69-70-276 -4 2002 Rich Beem Hazeltine Nat’l GC 72-66-72-68-278 -10 2001 David Toms Atlanta Athl. Club 66-65-65-69-265 -15 2000 Tiger Woods Valhalla GC 66-67-70-67-270 -18 1999 Tiger Woods Medinah CC 70-67-68-72-277 -11 1998 Vijay Singh Sahalee GC 70-66-67-68-271 -9 1997 Davis Love III Winged Foot 66-71-66-66-269 -11 1996 Mark Brooks Valhalla GC 68-70-69-70-277 -11 1995 Steve Elkington Riviera CC 68-67-68-64-267 -17 1994 Nick Price Southern Hills CC 67-65-70-67-269 -11 1993 Paul Azinger Inverness Club 69-66-69-68-272 -12 1992 Nick Price Bellerive CC 70-70-68-70-278 -6 1991 John Daly Crooked Stick GC 69-67-69-71-276 -12 1990 Wayne Grady Shoal Creek CC 72-67-72-71-282 -6 1989 Payne Stewart Kemper Lakes GC 74-66-69-67-276 -12 1988 Jeff Sluman Oak Tree GC 69-70-68-65-272 -12 1987 Larry Nelson PGA National 70-72-73-72-287 -1 1986 Bob Tway Inverness Club 72-70-64-70-276 -8 1985 Hubert Green Cherry Hills CC 67-69-70-72-278 -10 1984 Lee Trevino Shoal Creek CC 69-68-67-69-273 -15 1983 Hal Sutton Riviera CC 65-66-72-71-274 -10 1982 Raymond Floyd Southern Hills CC 63-69-68-72-272 -8 1981 Larry Nelson Atlanta Athl. Club 70-66-66-71-273 -7 1980 Jack Nicklaus Oak Hill CC 70-69-66-69-274 -6 1979 David Graham Oakland Hills GC 69-68-70-65-272 -8 1978 John Mahaffey Oakmont CC 75-67-68-66-276 -8 1977 Lanny Wadkins Pebble Beach GL 69-71-72-70-282 -3 1976 Dave Stockton Congressional CC 70-72-69-70-281 1 1975 Jack Nicklaus Firestone CC 70-68-67-71-276 -4 1974 Lee Trevino Tanglewood GC 73-66-68-69-276 -4 1973 Jack Nicklaus Canterbury GC 72-68-68-69-277 -7 1972 Gary Player Oakland Hills CC 71-71-67-72-281 1 1971 Jack Nicklaus PGA National GC 69-69-70-73-281 -7 1970 Dave Stockton Southern Hills CC 70-70-66-73-279 -1 1969 Raymond Floyd NCR CC 69-66-67-74-276 -8 1968 Julius Boros Pecan Valley CC 71-71-70-69-281 1 1967 Don January Columbine CC 71-72-70-68-281 -7 1966 Al Geiberger Firestone CC 68-72-68-72-280 E 1965 Dave Marr Laurel Valley CC 70-69-70-71-280 -4 1964 Bobby Nichols Columbus CC 64-71-69-67-271 -9 1963 Jack Nicklaus Dallas Athl. Club 69-73-69-68-279 -5 1962 Gary Player Aronimink GC 72-67-69-70-278 -2 1961 Jerry Barber Olympia Fields CC 69-67-71-70-277 -3 1960 Jay Hebert Firestone CC 72-67-72-70-281 1 1959 Bob Rosburg Minneapolis GC 71-72-68-66-277 -3 1958 Dow Finsterwald Llanerch CC 67-72-70-67-276 -14 1957 Lionel Hebert Miami Valley CC d. Dow Finsterwald 2 & 1 1956 Jack Burke Jr. Blue Hill CC d. Ted Kroll 3 & 2 1955 Doug Ford Meadowbrook CC d. Cary Middlecoff 4 & 3 1954 Chick Harbert Keller GC d. Walter Burkemo 4 & 3 1953 Walter Burkemo Birmingham CC d. Felice Torza 2 & 1 1952 Jim Turnesa Big Spring CC d. Chick Harbert 1-up 1951 Sam Snead Oakmont CC d. Walter Burkemo 7 & 6 1950 Chandler Harper Scioto CC d. Henry Williams Jr. 4 & 3 1949 Sam Snead Hermitage CC d. Johnny Palmer 3 & 2 1948 Ben Hogan Norwood Hills CC d. Mike Turnesa 2 & 1 1947 Jim Ferrier Plum Hollow GC d. Chick Harbert 2 & 1 1946 Ben Hogan Portland GC Ed Oliver 6 & 4 1945 Byron Nelson Moraine CC d. Sam Byrd 4 & 3 1944 Bob Hamilton Manito G. & CC d. Byron Nelson 1-up 1943 No Championship Played Due to WWII 1942 Sam Snead Seaview CC Jim Turnesa 2 & 1 1941 Vic Ghezzi Cherry Hills CC d. Byron Nelson 38 ho. 1940 Byron Nelson Hershey CC d. Sam Snead 1-up 1939 Henry Picard Pomonok CC d. Byron Nelson 37 ho. 1938 Paul Runyan Shawnee CC d. Sam Snead 8 & 7 1937 Denny Shute Pittsburgh F.C. d. Harold McSpaden 37 ho. 1936 Denny Shute Pinehurst CC d. Jimmy Thomson 3 & 2 1935 Johnny Revolta Twin Hills CC d. Tommy Armour 5 & 4 1934 Paul Runyan Park CC d. Craig Wood 38 ho. 1933 Gene Sarazen Blue Mound CC d. Willie Goggin 5 & 4 1932 Olin Dutra Keller GC d. Frank Walsh 4 & 3 1931 Tom Creavy Wannamoisett CC d. Denny Shute 2 & 1 1930 Tommy Armour Fresh Meadows CC d. Gene Sarazen 1-up 1929 Leo Diegel Hillcrest CC d. Johnny Farrell 6 & 4 1928 Leo Diegel Five Farms CC d. Al Espinosa 6 & 5 1927 Walter Hagen Cedar Crest CC d. Joe Turnesa 1-up 1926 Walter Hagen Salisbury G. L. d. Leo Diegel 5 & 3 1925 Walter Hagen Olympia Fields CC d. William Mehlhorn 6 & 5 1924 Walter Hagen French Lick Spgs. d. James M. Barnes 2-up 1923 Gene Sarazen Pelham CC d. Walter Hagen 38 ho. 1922 Gene Sarazen Oakmont CC d. Emmet French 4 & 3 1921 Walter Hagen Inwood CC d. James M. Barnes 3 & 2 1920 Jock Hutchison Flossmoor CC d. J. Douglas Edgar 1-up 1919 James M. Barnes Engineers CC d. Fred McLeod 6 & 5 1917-18 No Championships Played Due to WWI 1916 James M. Barnes Siwanoy CC d. Jock Hutchison 1-up