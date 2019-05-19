Helen Alfredsson wins 2019 U.S. Senior Women's Open

Helen Alfredsson shot a final-round 72 to finish 1-over and claim the 2019 U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Alfredsson was the third-round co-leader with Trish Johnson, but Johnson shot a 74 to finish at 3-over and in a tie with Juli Inkster for second place.

Michele Redman shot the best score on Sunday with a 68, which got her into a tie for fifth alongside Jane Crafter.

Nanci Bowen was sixth at 6-over while first-round leader Danielle Ammaccapane finished T-7 with Barbara Moxness.

Lisa DePaul and defending champ Laura Davis finished T-9.