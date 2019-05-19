Every hole-in-one on PGA Tour during the 2018-19 season

There have been 28 aces on the PGA Tour this season, including three at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

The most-recent ace came during the final round of the PGA Championship Sunday (May 19) at Bethpage Black. Lucas Bjerregaard aced the par 3 17th hole using a 6 iron from 206 yards. It was the 42nd hole-in-one in the PGA Championship since 1970.

His playing partner Lucas Glover then holed in from the right-side bunker for a birdie, meaning that the two Lucases played the hole in a combined 3 shots.

Bjerregaard, a European Tour regular, made a name for himself among golf fans in American when he eliminated Tiger Woods in the quarterfinals of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

During the rain-delayed first round that event on April 25. Kevin Kisner aced the 201-yard 3rd hole at TPC Louisiana. He had said a day earlier that he had never had a hole-in-one on the PGA Tour but witnessed his playing partner, Bryson DeChambeau, drop one during the final round of the Masters. “I just wrote one down at The Masters for (DeChambeau), his first ever, at 16 at Augusta on Sunday. It was pretty cool.”

Seven events so far have seen at least a pair of aces: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Sony Open in Hawaii, Puerto Rico Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, the Valspar Championship and the Valero Texas Open.

This season, J.B. Holmes at Riviera and Francesco Molinari are the only golfers to record an ace and a victory at the same event. Holmes won the Genesis by one shot while Molinari won the Arnold Palmer by two.

The National Hole-in-One Registry says that the odds of a PGA Tour pro getting a hole in one is 3,000-to-1. (It also says the ‘average’ golfer has a 12,000-to-1 shot at making an ace).

Holes-in-one on PGA Tour in 2018-19 season

1. Danny Lee