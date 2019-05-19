Golf Life: Bandon Dunes’ Pacific Grill better starting point than finisher

BANDON, Ore. – A visit to most great 19th holes indicates a close to the day, the end of a round culminating in a comfortable setting that wraps up the day’s golf.

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort’s Pacific Grill proved to be just the opposite for this writer. Sometimes the 19th hole leads to the first tee.

The resort has plenty of dining options and famed watering holes. McKee’s Pub is often cited as one of the best dinner-and-drinks spots for the golf afflicted in the United States, and the Bunker Bar is a cool spot to quench a late-night thirst with buddies. But something is missing from those bars: more golf. Which is kind of the whole point of Bandon Dunes.

I’ll take extra holes over extra taps any day.

I already had made plenty of swings on a recent trip in April. The tally included 49 holes the day before, sending off the sun on a twilight sprint around Bandon Trails with the resort’s director of golf, Grant Rogers – when you get a chance to learn from a coach and player such as Rogers, you don’t

let a little darkness get in the way.

On my last afternoon before driving to catch a flight in Eugene, Ore., I didn’t have any golf left on the agenda. With a chilled wind and rain spitting from hard, gray skies, I took a seat at Pacific Grill overlooking the Punchbowl putting green to just enjoy the view across acreage that holds one of Golfweek’s highest-ranked courses in the world, Pacific Dunes. I had a burger and a pilsner on the table in front of me, and I was perfectly content to just sit, to rest feet made sore from the miles of the previous day and watch the weather.

Then the rain let up.

C’mon, you can’t do that to me. An open tee box and a splash of sun? Forget the burger and beer … more golf!

This was no emergency nine. This was a sun-strobed beacon for 18 more under picturesque clouds on cliffs above a heaving ocean. Shovel in the food, forget the beer. The call was made, and I was halfway down the first fairway before I even realized that I practically had the place to myself.

It was the perfect example of what makes Pacific Grill such a perfect fit for Bandon Dunes. Windows onto more golf, the putting green, the

first tee, the 18th green – it’s all there. It’s irresistible. Gwk

(Note: This story appeared in the May 2019 issue of Golfweek.)