PGA Championship: Bethpage Black by the numbers

FARMINGDALE, New York — Bethpage Black maintained its reputation with a little help from Sunday wind gusts to 30 mph and difficult weekend hole locations.

Even better for the first tee Warning Sign, no one finished in double digits under par and winner Brooks Koepka leaves with that shoulder chip bruised by a brutal Sunday at Bethpage.

Some of the key numbers from the 2019 PGA Championship:

Scoring average: 72.625 (+2.6 over par)

2002 U.S. Open scoring average at Bethpage Black: 74.901

2009 U.S. Open scoring average at Bethpage Black: 74.983

Final round scoring average: 73.439

Number of players under par: 6 (1 player in 2002 U.S. Open, 5 in 2009 U.S. Open)

Toughest hole: Par-4 15th hole, 4.360 scoring avg. (39 birdies, 246 pars, 171 bogeys, 18 double bogeys)

15th hole 2002 U.S. Open Rank: 1 (4.600)

15th hole: 2009 U.S. Open Rank: 1 (4.470)

Easiest hole: Par-4 4th hole 4.657 avg. score (13 eagles, 196 birdies, 214 pars, 45 bogeys, 7 double bogeys)

4th hole 2002 U.S. Open Rank: 16 (5.011)

4th hole 2009 U.S. Open Rank: 18 (4.740)

Water balls at the par-3 8th: 4

Toughest fairway to hit: 6th hole, 44 percent (209/475)

Easiest fairway to hit: 9th hole, 80.21 percent (381/475)

Longest average driving distance: 1st hole, 305.4 yards (3.909 scoring avg)

Shortest average driving distance: 2nd hole, 253.6 yards (4.042 scoring avg)

Hole in one: Lucas Bjerregaard on the par-3 17th hole, 206 yards, 6-iron